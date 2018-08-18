Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Adds Thomas Mann

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp continues to add to its already impressive cast.

According to Variety, Thomas Mann has been tapped to play the role of Jim Dear, the human owner of Lady. Mann will play opposite Kiersey Clemons, who landed the role of Darling, Jim’s wife.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Mann and Clemons will be playing human characters, though much of the cast will be lending their voices to CGI animals, similar to Disney’s Jungle Book. In the movie, a Cocker Spaniel named Lady lives with the well-off Dears, that is until they have a baby. When Jim and Darling decide to get rid of Lady, she meets a street-smart Mutt named Tramp and the two wind up falling in love.

Thor: Ragnarok and Sorry to Bother You star Tessa Thompson will provide the voice for Lady in the film, while The Leftovers alum Justin Theroux is set to voice Tramp. Ashley Jensen has been cast as the voice for a Scottish Terrier named Jackie, and Doctor Strange‘s Benedict Wong will voice an English bulldog named Bull.

Lady and the Tramp is going to be one of the first original movies to be released on Disney’s streaming service when it arrives next year. The LEGO Ninjago Movie‘s Charlie Bean is set to direct the film, with a script from Andrew Bujalski. Jessica Virtue and Chaz Salembier are both overseeing the project for Disney.

The original Lady and the Tramp was an entirely animated feature that Disney released into theaters back in 1955. This new iteration will be a live-action take on the same story, with actors providing the voices for the animals.

Thomas Mann was recently seen in films like Kong: Skill Island and Amityville: The Awakening, though he’s probably most well-known for his role as Greg in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

Are you excited for Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp movie? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!