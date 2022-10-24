Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend Starring Frank Grillo Poster Released

Lionsgate has released the poster for Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, which is set for release in theaters on November 18, 2022. Captain America: The Winter Soldier baddie Frank Grillo stars as Ferruccio Lamborghini, the engineer and industrialist who created Automobili Lamborghini, in the biopic, which centers on his rivalry with Enzo Ferrari. The film has had a long and complicated road to the big screen, with original director Michael Radford steppling down, followed by stars Antoni Banderas and Alec Baldwin, who were set to play Lamborghini and Ferrari. Grillo and Gabriel Byrne stepped into the roles when production started in late 2021.

The film first entered development in 2015. Ambi Media Group developed the film and sold distribution around the world. Robert Moresco wrote the script, based on a biography of Laborghini by his son, Tonino Lamborghini. After Radford dropped out, Moresco stepped up as director.

The film's trailer, released last week, reveals that the story centers on Lamborghini's decision to start his own car company after Ferrari dismisses some of his revolutionary ideas, looking down on Lamborghini as someone who, to that point, had been working with tractors rather than sportscars.

You can see the poster below.

The film also stars Mira Sorvino in a key role.

Grillo has had a busy couple of years, appearing in 14 movies either released or scheduled for release in 2021 and 2022. The big names include The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Boss Level, and of course some episodes of Marvel's What If...? on Disney+.

Here's the official synopsis for the film, drawn from the YouTube page for Lady Bacardi Entertainment, which co-produced the film along with Ambi Media Group and blockchain-based social entertainment platform TaTaTu.

Based on a book written by Tonino, Lamborghini's son, the biopic is about the long life of the iconic entrepreneur from Emilia: from the production of tractors (Lamborghini Trattori) at the beginning of his career, created by modifying World War II military vehicles, up to the design and construction of the legendary Lamborghini cars that have outlined his legend.