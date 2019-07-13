LeBron James Welcomes Don Cheadle to Space Jam 2

Don Cheadle has joined the cast of Space Jam 2, which will have LeBron James in the starring role. Cheadle joins an all-star cast for the much-anticpated sequel to the Michael Jordan led classic, and James is on cloud nine having the chance to work alongside him. While it hasn’t been revealed yet who exactly the Avengers: Endgame star is playing in the movie, but we do know he is shooting a scene with James right now thanks to James’ social media. James shared a report of Cheadle joining the cast and revealed he’s already working with him.

James shared the story with the caption “🙌🏾 We’re actually shooting scene together right now! Ha. #Legend #SpaceJam2 🐰 🥕 🏀 👑🎥”

Cheadle joins a cast that includes Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green as well as NBA and WNBA stars Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks).

James recently celebrated the start of production on Space Jam 2, and part of him can’t believe it’s finally happening, thoughts he shared with fans on Instagram.

“Man this really just hit me!” James tweeted. “I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!! This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS.”

During a previous interview, James revealed exactly why the project was so important to him, as he wants other kids to look at it and inspire them to keep reaching for their dreams.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James previously told THR. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

Space Jam 2 will hit in 2021.