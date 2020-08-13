New Star Wars Holiday Special Coming to Disney+

✖

Lucasfilm and Star Wars are getting back into the holiday game with a brand new special on Disney+ later this year. This special will look a little bit different than the previous Star Wars holiday specials that have aired in the past, as this new iteration will be animated in the form of LEGO figures. Lucasfilm and Disney have teamed up with LEGO for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which will be arriving on Disney+ on November 17th.

USA Today shared the news of the special on Thursday morning, and offered the first look at the 45-minute event. While this special will feature animated LEGOs, it will still be keeping the spirit of the 1978 original. It's also worth noting that the original special was released on November 17th, the same day as this new one.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

"We wanted to give a wink and a nod to the original," said executive producer Josh Rimes. "It's a celebration of the saga. A lot of characters will be interacting with different characters and perhaps even different versions of themselves at different ages."

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will be featuring many of the new trilogy's popular characters, such as Rey and Finn. They will be mixing it up with the likes of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Mace Windu, and more. A few of these characters will be voiced by their original actors, but there's no word on exactly which characters those will be.

The story of this special begins with Rey and BB-8 heading off on a quest to "gain a deeper knowledge of the Force, but their visit to a mysterious Jedi Temple sends them careening through time and space."

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

At one point in her journey, Rey will be interacting with the version of Luke Skywalker featured in Star Wars: A New Hope.

"It's really hilarious with what's going on with those guys," Rimes added. "It becomes a much different take on a teacher and apprentice with the more seasoned Rey and a younger Luke."

Are you looking forward to seeing a new Star Wars Holiday Special?

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will be released on November 17th on Disney+.

