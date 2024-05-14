LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr Set Rules Them All

The highly anticipated sequel to last year's LEGO The Lord of the Rings Rivendell set is here, and it is glorious. Get ready to book your ticket to Mordor because the LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr (10333) set will be dropping on June 1st. It promises to be quite a journey at 5,471 pieces, and there will be tons of Easter eggs for fans to discover along the way.

Naturally, LEGO's version of Sauron's Dark Tower is based on the iconic The Lord of the Rings films from Peter Jackson, and it will measure nearly 33-inches tall when complete. That is, unless you decide to purchase more than one set. The tower section is fully modular, which means that you can stack this section to build a taller version.

The build will include the throne room, complete with a compartment that opens to reveal a map, and a ladder on the top floor of the tower that can be moved left and right. The Eye of Sauron at the summit can rotate, and it will glow thanks to an included light brick. There are also 10 minifigures including Sauron, Mouth of Sauron, Orc, Frodo, Sam, Gollum and Gothmog. If you order one early, you'll also get a free LEGO Icons The Lord of the Ring: Fell Beast set, which features posable wings and joints and a Nazgul minifigure. You can take a closer look at the details in the gallery below.

If all of this sounds good to you, note that LEGO Insiders will be able to pick up the LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr set first starting on May 31st / June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET priced at $459.99 right here at the LEGO Shop. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. The general public will be able to order theirs at the same time and at the same place on June 4th. The LOTR Fell Beast set will be given out as a freebie with this set until June 7th, or while supplies last.

The timing of the new LOTR LEGO set coincides with Amazon's first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2, which is expected to drop today, May 14th. Keep tabs on this link for the trailer along with additional details about the upcoming season.

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the LEGO Shop's "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.