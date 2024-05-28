Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On June 1st 2024

LEGO summer 2024 set are kicking off in June with some exciting drops that are headlined by the LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr (10333) set which will include a free Fell Beast (40693). Other notable sets include the LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris (21061), Harry Potter sets including Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall (76435), and much more. Details about these sets, and the rest of the must-have LEGO drops for June 2024, can be found below.

Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET May 31st / June 1st unless otherwise indicated. Promotions are highlighted, but there might be others, so keep an eye out for those. That said, you can take advantage of LEGO Insiders (formerly VIP) offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.

LEGO Icons Sets and Promotions / June 2024

LEGO Harry Potter Sets / June 2024

LEGO Disney Sets / June 2024

LEGO City Sets / June 2024

LEGO Minecraft Sets / June 2024

LEGO Star Wars Sets / June 2024

LEGO Friends / June 2024

LEGO Speed Champions / June 2024

Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Mercedes-AMG SL 63 ($44.99) – See at LEGO

Aston Martin Safety Car and AMR23 ($44.99) - See at LEGO

Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car ($26.99) – See at LEGO

LEGO Gabby's Dollhouse / June 2024

Other Notable LEGO Releases for June 2024