Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On June 1st 2024

Includes LEGO LOTR Barad-Dûr, Harry Potter The Great Hall, Star Wars, Disney, and much more.

LEGO summer 2024 set are kicking off in June with some exciting drops that are headlined by the LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr (10333) set which will include a free Fell Beast (40693). Other notable sets include the LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris (21061), Harry Potter sets including Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall (76435), and much more. Details about these sets, and the rest of the must-have LEGO drops for June 2024, can be found below.

Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET May 31st / June 1st unless otherwise indicated. Promotions are highlighted, but there might be others, so keep an eye out for those. That said, you can take advantage of LEGO Insiders (formerly VIP) offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section.  After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions. 

10333-40693-lifestyle-envr-05.jpg

LEGO Icons Sets and Promotions / June 2024

  • LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr ($459.99)  – See at LEGO
  • Brickheadz – LOTR Legolas and Gimli ($19.99) – See at LEGO
  • LEGO Icons Retro Radio set – See at LEGO
  • Promo – LEGO Lord of the Rings Fell Beast will be free with the purchase of the Barad-Dur set through June 7th – See at LEGO
  • Promo – LEGO Water Park set will be free on orders $100 or more in LEGO City, LEGO DREAMZzz, LEGO Friends, and/or LEGO Ninjago themes through June 7th. 
  • Also keep in mind that pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree LEGO set opened up this week with a release date set for September 1st.
psx-202405ss28-112512.jpg

LEGO Harry Potter Sets / June 2024

lego-lion-king-simba.jpg

LEGO Disney Sets / June 2024

psxsss-202405ss28-112512.jpg

LEGO City Sets / June 2024

psxsss-202ss405ss28-112512.jpg

LEGO Minecraft Sets / June 2024

psxsss-202ssss405ss28-112512.jpg

LEGO Star Wars Sets / June 2024

  • Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle ($39.99) – See at LEGO
  • Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack ($19.99) – See at LEGO
  • Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech ($15.99) – See at LEGO
  • Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter ($12.99) – See at LEGO
psxsssss-202ssss405ss28-112512.jpg

LEGO Friends / June 2024

psxsssss-20s2ssss405ss28-112512.jpg

LEGO Speed Champions / June 2024

  • Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Mercedes-AMG SL 63 ($44.99) – See at LEGO
  • Aston Martin Safety Car and AMR23 ($44.99) - See at LEGO
  • Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car ($26.99) – See at LEGO
psxssssss-20s2ssss405ss28-112512.jpg

LEGO Gabby's Dollhouse / June 2024

81rpblblsdl-ac-sl1500.jpg

Other Notable LEGO Releases for June 2024

