Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On June 1st 2024
Includes LEGO LOTR Barad-Dûr, Harry Potter The Great Hall, Star Wars, Disney, and much more.
LEGO summer 2024 set are kicking off in June with some exciting drops that are headlined by the LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr (10333) set which will include a free Fell Beast (40693). Other notable sets include the LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris (21061), Harry Potter sets including Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall (76435), and much more. Details about these sets, and the rest of the must-have LEGO drops for June 2024, can be found below.
Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET May 31st / June 1st unless otherwise indicated. Promotions are highlighted, but there might be others, so keep an eye out for those. That said, you can take advantage of LEGO Insiders (formerly VIP) offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.
LEGO Icons Sets and Promotions / June 2024
- LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr ($459.99) – See at LEGO
- Brickheadz – LOTR Legolas and Gimli ($19.99) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Icons Retro Radio set – See at LEGO
- Promo – LEGO Lord of the Rings Fell Beast will be free with the purchase of the Barad-Dur set through June 7th – See at LEGO
- Promo – LEGO Water Park set will be free on orders $100 or more in LEGO City, LEGO DREAMZzz, LEGO Friends, and/or LEGO Ninjago themes through June 7th.
- Also keep in mind that pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree LEGO set opened up this week with a release date set for September 1st.
LEGO Harry Potter Sets / June 2024
- Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall ($199.99) – See at LEGO
- Triwizard Tournament: The Arrival ($139.99) – See at LEGO
- Ollivanders & Madam Malkin's Robes ($89.99) – See at LEGO
- Mandrake ($69.99) – See at LEGO
- Buckbeak ($59.99) – See at LEGO
- Hogwarts Castle Potions Class ($39.99) - See at LEGO
- Aragog in the Forbidden Forest ($19.99) – See at LEGO
LEGO Disney Sets / June 2024
- The Magical Madrigal House ($159.99) – See at LEGO
- Young Simba the Lion King ($129.99) – See at LEGO
- Maleficent's Dragon Form ($69.99) – See at LEGO
- Snow White's Jewelry Box ($44.99) – See at LEGO
- Mini Disney Sleeping Beauty Castle ($39.99) – See at LEGO
- Moana's Flowerpot ($39.99) – See at LEGO
- Simba the Lion King Cub ($19.99) – See at LEGO
- Brickheadz – Joy, Sadness and Anxiety ($19.99) – See at LEGO
- Brickheadz – Carl, Russell and Kevin ($19.99) – See at LEGO
- Brickheadz – Mirabel Madrigal ($9.99) – See at LEGO
LEGO City Sets / June 2024
- LEGO Delivery Truck ($99.99) – See at LEGO
- Yellow Construction Excavator ($54.99) – See at LEGO
- Jungle Explorer Off-Road Truck ($34.99) – See at LEGO
- Red Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus ($29.99) - See at LEGO
- Jungle Explorer Water Plane ($22.99) – See at LEGO
- Jungle Explorer ATV Red Panda Mission ($10.99) – See at LEGO
LEGO Minecraft Sets / June 2024
- The Ender Dragon and End Ship ($79.99) – See at LEGO
- The Badlands Mineshaft ($59.99) – See at LEGO
- The Windmill Farm ($54.99) – See at LEGO
- The Wolf Stronghold ($34.99) – See at LEGO
- The Cherry Blossom Garden ($27.99) – See at LEGO
- The Pirate Ship Voyage ($14.99) – See at LEGO
LEGO Star Wars Sets / June 2024
- Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle ($39.99) – See at LEGO
- Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack ($19.99) – See at LEGO
- Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech ($15.99) – See at LEGO
- Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter ($12.99) – See at LEGO
LEGO Friends / June 2024
- Adventure Camp Tree House ($129.99) – See at LEGO
- Castle Bed and Breakfast ($99.99) - See at LEGO
- Heartlake City Water Park ($79.99) – See at LEGO
- Adventure Camp Water Sports ($69.99) - See at LEGO
- Heartlake City Preschool ($49.99) – See at LEGO
- Adventure Camp Cozy Cabins ($44.99) – See at LEGO
- Heartlake City Cafe ($29.99) – See at LEGO
- Beach Smoothie Stand ($19.99) – See at LEGO
- Adventure Camp Archery Range ($14.99) – See at LEGO
- Beach Water Scooter ($9.99) – See at LEGO
- Dog-Grooming Car ($9.99) – See at LEGO
LEGO Speed Champions / June 2024
- Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Mercedes-AMG SL 63 ($44.99) – See at LEGO
- Aston Martin Safety Car and AMR23 ($44.99) - See at LEGO
- Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car ($26.99) – See at LEGO
LEGO Gabby's Dollhouse / June 2024
- Gabby's Party Room ($49.99) – See at LEGO
- Gabby's Kitty Care Ear ($39.99) – See at LEGO
- Crafting with Baby Box ($14.99) – See at LEGO
Other Notable LEGO Releases for June 2024
- Ninjago Tournament Temple City ($249.99) - See at LEGO
- LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris ($229.99) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Ideas Tuxedo Cat ($99.99) – See at LEGO
- Traditional Chess Set ($74.99) – See at LEGO
- Marvel Rocket Raccoon Key Chain ($5.99) – See at LEGO