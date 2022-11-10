Lewis Tan Teases Future Superhero Role After Deadpool 2 and Iron Fist (Exclusive)

Superhero movies roles are one of the biggest things any actor could land in this day and age, with some even landing roles in different universes. One of those lucky actors just so happens to be Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Iron Fist). The Mortal Kombat star has appeared in two different roles in both Iron Fist and the second Deadpool movie, but the actor probably will have another role on his hands in the near future. Tan recently had the chance to talk with ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefiting Feeding America, where he reveals that he's had talks about appearing in another superhero project.

"Oh hell no. I'm not done," Tan told us. "Oh you're kidding me. No, I'm not done at all. I mean, I'm looking forward to being able to showcase martial arts on a way bigger scale than what I did in Iron Fist. Iron Fist was fantastic because I love drunken master and Jackie Chan and that, that was, that's what attracted me to that role. But that's just a small part that was years ago. No, no, I'm looking for, there's been a lot of talks and a lot of different meetings for other projects. So yeah, soon those worlds will collide."

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The next Marvel Studios film to hit theaters will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

