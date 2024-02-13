Liam Neeson Lands Multiple Movies in the Netflix Top 10

Liam Neeson remains one of the most popular leading men in Hollywood, and you can see that success in all areas of the entertainment landscape. Take the current Netflix Top 10 Movies list, for example. Neeson recently had a couple of his lesser known films land on Netflix, and two of them are already taking up spots amongst the streamer's most popular movies. Taken and The Grey would likely be expected to make big waves on Netflix, but even Neeson's unknown fare is getting the job done.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features two different Liam Neeson films, spanning two very different genres. The first is a Western movie called Seraphim Falls, which was released back in 2007. Neeson stars in the film opposite James Bond alum Pierce Brosnan.

The other movie is a more recent title, and one that shows the more dramatic side of Neeson. 2020's Made in Italy stars Neeson as a father looking to mend a relationship with his son as they restore a house.

You can check out the full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!