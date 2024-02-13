Liam Neeson Lands Multiple Movies in the Netflix Top 10
Liam Neeson has not one, but two different movies crushing it on Netflix.
Liam Neeson remains one of the most popular leading men in Hollywood, and you can see that success in all areas of the entertainment landscape. Take the current Netflix Top 10 Movies list, for example. Neeson recently had a couple of his lesser known films land on Netflix, and two of them are already taking up spots amongst the streamer's most popular movies. Taken and The Grey would likely be expected to make big waves on Netflix, but even Neeson's unknown fare is getting the job done.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features two different Liam Neeson films, spanning two very different genres. The first is a Western movie called Seraphim Falls, which was released back in 2007. Neeson stars in the film opposite James Bond alum Pierce Brosnan.
The other movie is a more recent title, and one that shows the more dramatic side of Neeson. 2020's Made in Italy stars Neeson as a father looking to mend a relationship with his son as they restore a house.
You can check out the full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Lover, Stalker, Killer
"In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme."
2. American Assassin
"After grad student Mitch Ramp suffers a tragic loss during a terrorist attack, his single-minded thirst for vengeance catches the interest of the CIA."
3. Horrible Bosses 2
"Fed up with their jobs, three friends start their own business. But when an investor double-crosses them, they hatch a plan to kidnap his son."
4. Seraphim Falls
"A former Confederate colonel leads a posse into the mountainous American West on hunt for an ex-Union officer who committed a wartime atrocity."
5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
6. Orion and the Dark
"A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark."
7. Tom & Jerry
"The classic cat-and-mouse duo creates chaos at a swanky NYC hotel when alley cat Tom is hired to get rid of scheming mouse Jerry before a VIP wedding."
8. It Could Happen to You
"A waitress gets a life-changing tip when a cop comes up short on pocket change and promises her half of his potential winnings from a lottery ticket."
9. Ready Player One
"In a world on the brink of collapse, a talented gamer takes the lead in a series of challenges to win ownership of a massive virtual reality universe."
10. Made in Italy
"A widower artist and his estranged son try to mend their broken relationship as they work together to restore a dilapidated house in Italy."