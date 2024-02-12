"I don't think that one's gonna be revisited again," the Heroes star says of the NBC superhero drama.

Despite the David Bowie song, the cast of Heroes can't be heroes forever and ever. In an interview with ComicBook, Milo Ventimiglia — who starred in the superhero TV series alongside Hayden Panetierre, Adrian Pasdar, Masi Oka, Greg Grunberg, Jack Carter, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Zachary Quinto — sounded skeptical about resurrecting the super-drama a second time. NBC launched the Tim Kring-created series in 2006 and followed its four-season run with a 2015 revival, event series Heroes Reborn, without Ventimiglia and much of the original cast.

"I feel like I've been trained to say 'never say never.' But I think when they tried to bring back Heroes and reboot Heroes, it was a bit of a soft landing," Ventimiglia told ComicBook in an exclusive interview for his new movie Land of Bad. "I don't think that one's gonna be revisited again."

"I think it's just one of those things [that] I think they tried, and it didn't quite go," he continued of the 13-episode revival, which focused on a new cast of characters played by Zachary Levi, Robbie Kay, Ryan Guzman, Danika Yarosh, Judith Shekoni, Kiki Sukezane, Henry Zebrowski, and Gatlin Green. "I feel like [Heroes Reborn] let the story and circumstances be greater than the characters. And what I understand is that the audience really, really liked the characters from that first season of Heroes, and it was less about these extraordinary circumstances and the world ending."

The This Is Us star played the power-replicating Peter Petrelli in the first four seasons of Heroes, which was cancelled after 77 episodes.

Audiences originally tuned in to the superhero drama "because you want to be there with Peter or [Pasdar's] Nathan Petrelli, or [Paniettere's] Claire or anybody else you want," Ventimiglia added of the fan-favorite ensemble of super-powered Evos. "I think that was a little forgotten with these stories — they forgot about the human element and the human experience, and that's what we all connect to. So I'm not really sure [about a Heroes return]."

Ventimiglia next stars opposite Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe in the military action-thriller Land of Bad, in theaters February 16.