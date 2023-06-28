Liam Neeson's Retribution Trailer Released

Taken star Liam Neeson returns to the wide world of action in the new trailer for Retribution, which is headed to theaters in August. The new movie was helmed by Nimród Antal (Servant, Stranger Things) and also stars Noma Dumezweni, Lilly Aspell, Jack Champion, Embeth Davidtz, and Matthew Modine. When Neeson's Matt Turner receives a mysterious call informing him that there's a bomb underneath the seat of his car, he must remain in the vehicle and follow the caller's instructions or else the bomb will detonate a la Speed. However, things are heightened by the fact that Turner's children are in the back seat.

Retribution drives into theaters on August 25th. The film was written by Christopher Salmanpour. Andrew Rona, Alex Heineman, Jaume Collet-Serra, and Juan Sola all serve as producers on the upcoming film. You can check out the action-packed trailer from Lionsgate below:

Liam Neeson On Superhero Movies:

Previously, Neeson played Ra's al Ghul in Batman Begins, and he recently explained why he won't be making another superhero movie any time soon.

"I'll be honest: All these superhero movies? I'm not a fan. I'm really not," Neeson shared with Rolling Stone. "I admire them because it's Hollywood with all their bells and whistles and technology, which is phenomenal, but they all seem to me to be just the same story. You can say, 'OK, you did do Chris Nolan's.'"

When the outlet pointed out how Nolan's Batman trilogy infused more direct film noir elements, Neeson echoed, "You took the words right out of my mouth. They had a noir feel to them. And Chris Bale and Gary Oldman? Come on! What a cast. And Michael [Caine] and Morgan [Freeman]? My god!"

Liam Neeson On Returning To Star Wars:

While Neeson doesn't seem interested in making another DC film, the actor did make a cameo return as Qui Gon Jinn in last year's Obi-Wan Kenobi. Even though Neeson's role in Obi-Wan Kenobi was short, the actor previously recalled the emotional experience of reuniting with his Phantom Menace co-star, Ewan McGregor.

"It was Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan on a camel, a real camel, and me," Neeson shared at a press conference last fall. "We rehearsed it before we shot it, and we just started crying, and it was lovely. That Star Wars that we did, Phantom Menace, we shot it over 25 years ago. It came out in 1999."

