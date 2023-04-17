Speed Writer Reveals His Hilarious Pitch for Speed 3 (Exclusive)

The 1994 action thriller Speed was a seminal adventure of the '90s, serving as a breakout opportunity for stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, and its premise of a bus that would blow up if it dropped below 55 mph becoming a cultural touchstone. The 1997 sequel Speed 2: Cruise Control didn't fare as well with audiences or critics, seemingly confirming the limited potential of the concept, with original writer Graham Yost even teasing that, were a third film to be developed, it would merely be the same story but with the minimum speed increasing by 5 mph. While Yost might not be writing a third film in the franchise anytime soon, he developed the Apple TV+ series Silo, which premieres on May 5th.

With star Reeves recently confirming he would be open to a third film is there was a good story, Yost clarified to ComicBook.com, "I think what Keanu said was, 'If the script was good enough,' and that's what it really comes down to. I mean, what do you do? My old joke for Speed 3 was, 'This time, it's 60,' and that's it. Just a little faster, but it's all the same damn thing. And everyone involved is 60. It's like when you see John Wick; each one is the same movie basically, but they're great. I enjoy them, they're brutal."

Given that Reeves didn't return for a Speed follow-up, though recent years have seen him return to the Bill and Ted and The Matrix franchises, audiences would clearly love to see him reprise his role from that 1994 film. Despite the compelling nature of the concept, even Yost is aware of the limited potential of the franchise.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River), Common (The Chi), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (Selma), and Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation).

Silo premieres on Apple TV+ on May 5th. Stay tuned for potential updates on the Speed franchise.

Would you like to get a third film in the series? Let us know in the comments!