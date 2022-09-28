Star Wars: Liam Neeson Recalls His Emotional Reunion With Ewan McGregor on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm has been hitting it out of the park as of late with their Disney+ offerings ranging from The Mandalorian to Andor. The streaming service also saw the release of The Book of Boba Fett and even Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the latter bringing back Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor. Obi-Wan Kenobi was filled with surprises like Princess Leia being very important to the plot and even an appearance by Liam Neeson. Neeson appeared as Qui-Gon Jinn during the final moments of the series alongside McGregor's titular character. We see Obi-Wan heading into the desert on a space camel and Qui-Gon appears as a Force Ghost. Neeson hasn't really spoken about his appearance in the series, but now he's breaking his silence on the emotional experience.

"It was Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan on a camel, a real camel, and me," Neeson told reporters at a press conference (via Collider). "We rehearsed it before we shot it, and we just started crying, and it was lovely. That Star Wars that we did, Phantom Menace, we shot it over 25 years ago. It came out in 1999." The film just turned 23 years old though it does feel like yesterday that the prequels came out.

The most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+ is Andor. Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now!

What did you think about Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!