Comic-Con: Lionsgate Not Bringing Films, But Still Promoting TV

As we inch closer and closer to San Diego Comic-Con International 2023, the number of actual attendees on the movie side is only getting smaller. It all started with Marvel Studios confirming they wouldn't be having their signature Hall H panel at SDCC, followed quickly by news that Universal, HBO, and Netflix, would also forgo any promotions on the biggest stage at the annual event. Now comes word that Lionsgate will also not be present to promote any of their upcoming feature films (which include Saw X and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), but WILL be there for some TV titles.

TheWrap brings word of this development, revealing that Lionsgate will promote three of their television shows including CBS comedy series Ghosts, the Starz wrestling-themed drama Heels, plus the John Wick prequel event series The Continental. All three of these Lionsgate shows will have panels, at least they're currently planned. What remains to be seen however is who will be present for these events if the Writer's Guild of America strike is still going and if the Screen Actor's Guild is also striking there may not be any talent available to participate in any panels.

What studios will appear at Comic-Con's Hall H panel?

Lionsgate television may be one of the few brands planning to host panels at San Diego Comic-Con, but they're not the only ones. Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will also have some kind of promotion, but it's unclear if it will be a panel or just a booth at the event. Amazon's Prime Video clearly will have some promotional presence as The Boys spinoff series Gen V has been revealed as being used in SDCC promotional art.

Warner Bros. Pictures has reportedly not ruled out an appearance but hasn't decided officially. Rumors have persisted that James Gunn may reveal the cast for Superman: Legacy at the event, especially as the process for the reboot seems to getting closer to making a decision. Gunn has not confirmed that this is his plan, and even if it was then the WGA strike and pending SAG strike could cause some issue.

"With regard to the strike and its possible effects on Comic-Con, we tend to refrain from speculation or forecasting," a spokesperson for Comic-Con told Variety. "I will say, our hope is for a speedy resolution that will prove beneficial to all parties and allow everyone to continue the work they love. Until then, we continue to diligently work on our summer event in the hopes of making it as fun, educational, and celebratory as in years past."