First Lilo & Stitch Reactions Tout Heart & Humor: “One of the Best Live-Action Disney Remakes”

Lilo & Stitch‘s goodness level is high, according to those who were among the first to see the live-action remake. The reimagining of the beloved 2002 animated movie — about an escaped alien experiment who crash lands in Hawaii and befriends a lonely little girl, only to help mend her ohana — held a special advance screening, and the first reactions to hit the internet are praising the movie as a warm-hearted Hawaiian roller coaster ride.

The CG-rendered Experiment 626, AKA Stitch (once again voiced by Chris Sanders) is even cuter and fluffier in the live-action/animated hybrid, which introduces newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Sydney Agudong as her older sister and guardian Nani.

It’s the relationship between the sisters — and Lilo and her adopted alien “dog,” the mischievous Stitch — that is at the heart of Lilo & Stitch. And like the animated original, the live-action version is heartfelt and hilarious, with the social media reactions praising both Kealoha and Agudong as Stitch’s sisterly human handlers.

In the new movie, the Grand Councilwoman of the Galactic Federation (Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham) dispatches Stitch’s creator, Dr. Jumba Jookiba (The Hangover‘s Zach Galifianakis) and alien Earth expert Agent Pleakley (Aladdin‘s Billy Magnussen) to capture the illegal genetic experiment.

This time, there’s no Captain Gantu (voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson in the animated movie), but Agent Cobra Bubbles (American Crime Story‘s Courtney B. Vance) is on the case, and Tia Carrere — who voiced Nani in the 2002 film — plays Mrs. Kekoa, the social worker assigned to Lilo and Nani.

@Ashleepradella: “The live-action Lilo & Stitch keeps the heart, amps the chaos, and gives the story some modern depth. Stitch is sooo cute and fluffy, but the emotional heart of the film is Lilo and Nani’s sweet relationship. One of Disney’s better remakes, and yes, I teared up.”

@AustinJAshburn: “#LiloAndStitch is the best live action adaptation yet. It has all the feels and will tug at the heartstrings of anyone with a pulse. Maia Kealoha is an absolute superstar, with an extremely heartfelt and funny performance. This film perfectly captures the magic of the original. Has the best CGI I’ve EVER seen with how realistic and expressive Stitch is. There was never a moment where I didn’t believe he was a real creature, which helped make the film feel so emotional. The relationship between Lilo & Stitch is the most cutest thing ever.”

@JeffreyVega: “Lilo & Stitch (2025) is a very very very cute movie and the pacing has a breakneck speed I was not expecting- it’s the most ‘cartoony’ live-action Disney movie yet, which I loved!! It’s heartfelt, funny, and Stitch is classic Stitch. Also Maia Kealoha is INCREDIBLE. She IS Lilo.”

@TheCurvyCritic: “Having lived in Hawaii, my childhood island nostalgia came flooding back ! This is by far one of Disney’s best! From the music, Hawaiian culture homage and a fantabulous star turn from Newcomer Maia Kealoha #LiloandStitch will remind everyone why family is important and should be cherished ALWAYS!”

@ClubFeige: “#LiloandStitch is the best live-action remake so far! It’s still funny, adorable, and comforting, capturing everything the original had. The story is hilarious & heartwarming, with a star-making performance by Maia Kealoha. This elevates Stitch to Mickey Mouse levels.”

@RussMilheim: “#LiloAndStitch was a ton of fun, and seeing Stitch translated into live-action does not disappoint. The cast is wonderful, specifically Sydney Agudong’s Nani and Maia Kealoha’s Lilo. Their relationship is the strongest element of the film. Easily one of the best Disney remakes.”

@LawJSharma: “#LiloAndStitch is an absolute blast! Maia Kealoha’s Lilo is perfect. Stitch is as lovable (and chaotic) as ever, and the animation really works in the live-action space. When they are together, it’s pure joy. The new changes to characters deepen emotion throughout, with the supporting cast bringing tons of heart and comedy. There are some things I wish they had kept, but the story’s rework pays off well in the end, with a big focus on family. Translating from 2D animation to live action, as we’ve seen, isn’t easy, but the spirit of the original lives on in this film. Stitch is incredibly dynamic- they nailed it. This is how live-action remakes should be done!”

@ratedPDG: “#LiloAndStitch is super cute, super sweet, and actually works in the argument favour of why some Disney animations can be update for live action. It celebrates Hawaiian values, the power of friendship and family. A nice surprise.”

@TheEricGoldman: “Some supporting characters are underserved (though I like some new additions), but #LiloandStitch 2025 maintains the original’s strong emotional core, with a greater focus on the bond (and tensions) between Lilo and Nani. It’s got genuine heart in a way some Disney remakes lack.”

@WhoLetUsOut: “#LiloandStitch is a contender for one of the best live actions to come from #Disney it felt just like the original. The way it captured the feeling of Ohana while conveying loss, friendship, family and overcoming being lonely. You will shed a few tears, it really takes you back.”

@IAmMichaelJLee: “#LiloandStitch is a cute reimagining that mostly captures the original’s spirit through a modern-day lens. Lilo and Nani’s relationship feels even more heartfelt. It’s still raw, real, and central to the story’s emotional core. Of course Stitch brings hilarious chaos. I also liked how #LiloandStitch reimagines Ohana, adding new phrases and expressions that deepen the character arcs and celebrate the spirit of Aloha. Also Maia Keahola steals this movie and hearts. Can’t remember the last time I gave a good cry when watching a Disney live action reimagining of an animated classic. And that sisterly bond between Maia and Sydney Agudong is so genuine—it absolutely carries the heart of the film.”

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), Disney’s Lilo & Stitch surfs into theaters on May 23.