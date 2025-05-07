Lilo & Stitch Movie Merch Has a Cute & Fluffy Popcorn Bucket

Ohana means family, but a new Lilo & Stitch movie means movie-themed merchandise. With tickets now on sale for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake, theater chains are rolling out lines of exclusive items — including a flocked Stitch drink and popcorn vessel, Stitch ear headbands, souvenir cups, and a cute and fluffy popcorn tub with plush that is sure to go faster than you can say “blue punch buggy.”

The mischievous and adorably destructive Experiment 626 — an intergalactic fugitive who crash-lands on Earth and is adopted by a fellow misfit, Hawaiian girl Lilo (newcomer Maia Kealoha) — can be yours to take home with offerings from Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, and AMC Theatres.

Coming soon to select Regal locations, both the Stitch Collectible Bucket and Lilo & Stitch Mayhem Collectible Drink Container will be available alongside Regal’s Surfin’ Combo that includes a popcorn tin, a surfing Stitch cup with dome lid, and wearable Stitch ears. Regal customers who purchase a ticket to the Lilo & Stitch 4DX Fan Event in 3D on May 22 will receive a free Stitch-shaped phone buddy.

Regal Stitch Collectible Popcorn Bucket

Regal Lilo & Stitch Mayhem Collectible Drink Container

Regal Lilo & Stitch Surfin’ Combo

Regal Stitch Phone Buddy

Also available from Regal is The Island Special, a combo that comes with one large popcorn, two medium fountain drinks, and two candies. For a limited time, the Lilo & Stitch-inspired Hawaiian Crumble Dippin’ Dots combines pineapple ice, creamy coconut ice cream, and cake crumbles.

Lilo & Stitch Hawaiian Crumble Dippin’ Dots

AMC Theatres is also hosting a Lilo & Stitch Opening Night Fan Event on May 22. Those in attendance will be among the first to see the movie and will receive a Stitch stick & snap kit. AMC’s Stitch Drink & Popcorn Vessel includes a large popcorn and drink, which are also offered in a combo packaging a Stitch ear headband with a popcorn tin and cup that comes with one of three collectible Stitch figurine toppers.

AMC Stitch Drink & Popcorn Vessel, Lilo & Stitch Combo with Popcorn Tin, Stitch Ears, and Cup with Topper

AMC Lilo & Stitch Opening Night Fan Event Stick and Snap Stitch Kit

The Cinemark exclusive Lilo & Stitch bag clip & popcorn tin comes filled with popcorn and a same-day refill, as does a souvenir sipper, a Stitch head cup, and dome lid cup showing Stitch surfing the waves on a Hawaiian roller coaster ride. Also available is an 85 oz Stitch popcorn tub with plush and extra large popcorn.

Cinemark Lilo & Stitch Merchandise

Based on the 2002 animated movie co-written and co-directed by Chris Sanders, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs from a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, based on the original film written by Sanders and Dean DeBlois.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch — introducing Maia Kealoha as Lilo and starring Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, and Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman, with Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, and Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch — surfs into theaters on May 23.