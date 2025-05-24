Lilo & Stitch: 17 Perfect Toys and Collectibles for Every Stitch Fan

Play video

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is already soaring at the box office, bringing the beloved animated original into the realm of live-action, and it’s likely you are going to see a literal ton of Stitch merchandise at your local theater this weekend. You can bet that the Disney and Lilo & Stitch fans in your life are going to want to add some toys and collectibles to their collections as well after they get a chance to see Stitch in action, and we’ve collected 17 toys, collectibles, and plush that will be perfect for any your family’s diehard Stitch fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jada Toys Radio Control Surfer Stitch

Stitch always loves to catch some waves when the opportunity arises, and Jada Toys has the perfect way to bring some surfer vibes into your home without having to head to the beach. Jada’s Radio Control Surfer Stitch features the cute blue alien on a surfboard and can zip around the room at impressive speed, but the cherry on top is that after a tumble, you can get Stitch back up and running just from the remote control. It takes a little practice but you’ll soon get the hang of it, and you’ll soon be racing around the room with ease. Jada Toys Radio Control Surfer Stitch is available now right here, and retails for $49.99. You can find the official description below.

“Discover exciting adventures with the Jada Radio Control Stitch with Surfboard. This fun and adorable RC vehicle is designed for kids ages 3 and up, allowing for easy and entertaining driving. With a 2.4 GHz control system and a channel, little riders will be able to advance Stitch in a straight line, turn backwards and perform spectacular movements such as horses and rotations. The built-in Stitch figure is not only true to the character, but also features unique drop-and-self-straightening functionality, adding more realism to the gaming experience. The vehicle measures 25 cm, a perfect size for children to handle easily. In addition, it includes the batteries needed for both the remote and the vehicle, so you don’t have to wait to start playing. Ideal as a gift for little Stitch fans and radio controlled toy lovers, this model combines creativity, quality and fun in every detail.”

Just Play Disney Many Moods Interactive Stitch

If you’re looking for something a little techy, look no further than Just Play’s Disney Many Moods Stitch. This Stitch stands 14 inches tall and features light-up LCD animated eyes as well as over 50 sounds and phrases. The plush Stitch will exhibit a full range of emotions and reactions, so if you hold him upside you’ll hear fun sound effects and see his eyes animate, and the same goes for when you rock him to sleep, tickle his belly, or rub his head. The Just Play Disney Many Moods Interactive Stitch is available now right here, and retails for $39.99. You can find the official description below.

“Inspired by Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch film, the Many Moods Stitch interactive plush toy brings Disney Stitch’s personality to life! This 14-inch Stitch plushie features expressive, LCD screen eyes and over 50 sounds and reactions. Slide the switch on his back from TRY ME to ON to unlock Stitch’s full range of emotions. Scratch his head to reveal his lovable side, rub his belly for playful antics, or “feed” him when he’s hungry. Jiggle, tilt, or hold Stitch upside down to activate silly phrases, sound effects, and animated eye reactions—but too much bouncing might make him grumpy! When it’s time to wind down, gently rock Stitch to hear adorable yawns as his eyes close for sleep. An exciting addition to a Disney collection or any lineup of stuffed animals, this expressive Stitch plush toy offers endless entertainment with animated LCD visual effects, multiple play modes, and cuddly fun. Requires 3 x AA batteries (included). For kids ages 3 years and up.”

Giant-Sized Stitch Plush

Now, there’s plush, and then there’s Giant Plush, and there are two great options for fans. First, let’s look at the Giant Disney Stitch Plush from Build-A-Bear, which doesn’t have a specific size listed, but looking at some of the review photos appears to be around 2 and a half feet tall. While you can’t have sounds or scents included with him like smaller Build-A-Bear plushes, he’s still insanely adorable. The Build-A-Bear Giant Size Stitch Plush is available now right here and retails for $128.00. You can find the official description below.

“Give the biggest hugs in the galaxy with this giant Disney Stitch plush! This beloved alien brings out-of-this-world snuggles thanks to its extra big size. Give this giant Stitch plush to anyone in your Ohana for the ultimate surprise!”

If you’re looking for something more like a pillow but still giant-sized, look no further than the Jumbo Stitch Plush Pillow Pet. The Jumbo Pillow pet is adorable in its clasped form, allowing it to be a bit more portable, but when unfastened, it becomes a full pillow that stretches 30 inches across. The Stitch Jumbo Plush Pillow Pet is available now right here, and it retails for $94.99. You can find the official description below.

“BIGGER THAN EVER! Pillow Pets presents super-big, super-soft stuffed animals that unfold into comforting pillows for sleep. Kids, teens & adults love this classic & collectible comfy stuffed animal. This giant plushie is a pal during the day, and then unfastens to become a pillow at night! Children of all ages will love this original toy for play & as a large pillow for reading, watching television, studying, and nap time.”

Stitch Figures Big and Small

While plush is great, there are also all sorts of options for those who love Stitch action figures, and these are available in sizes big and small. Starting on the bigger side of the equation, Hot Toys recently unveiled its new Stitch Collectible Figure, which pulls directly from the new live-action movie. This Stitch features articulated ears and mouth, and includes seven interchange paws to bring any number of moments to life. You’ll also get sunglasses, a pair of swimming armbands, and a sand-style base. Stitch is up for pre-order now and retails for $215.00. You can find the official description below.

“Sideshow and Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the Stitch Collectible Figure from Disney’s newest live-action adventure Lilo & Stitch! Lovingly crafted with movie-accurate detail, the Stitch Collectible Figure features newly developed head and soft body made from textured plush fabric in bright blue, capturing his soft and mischievous charm. His highly articulated body design, including articulated ears and mouth, allows for a wide range of expressive and dynamic poses. The figure also includes seven interchangeable paws, featuring options like roaring and sitting gestures to capture Stitch’s playful personality.”

Then there’s the Just Play Live-Action Larger Than Life 14-inch Vinyl Figure Stitch. This figure sports a sweet expression and articulated ears, arms, and neck. While the articulation is limited, the figure boasts a great look and a hard-to-beat price, and you can find the official description below. The 14-inch Vinyl Figure Stitch is available now right here and retails for $21.99.

“The Disney Stitch Live-Action Larger Than Life Vinyl Figure is here to make waves, standing an impressive 14 inches tall and packed with personality! Inspired by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action film, this poseable Stitch figure is ideal for imaginative play or as a bold display piece in any Disney collection. Artfully sculpted with film-accurate character details, Stitch radiates his signature mischievous charm. Articulated ears, arms, and neck allow Stitch to be posed in countless action-packed stances, bringing his unique, lovable energy to life. An unforgettable surprise for birthdays or any special occasion, the Live-Action Larger Than Life Stitch toy is sure to thrill Disney fans, collectors, and kids ages 3 years and up.”

Next up is a Stitch with Elvis flair in Neca’s Ultimate Gold Suit Elvis Stitch. The figure features a priceless Elvis makeover, complete with the sweeping hair, gold suit, and silver microphone, though he also boasts a guitar, two swappable portraits, and two eye covers that close his eyes as he sings to the crowd. The Ultimate Gold Suit Elvis Stitch is up for pre-order now and retails for $34.99.

“Your action figure ohana won’t be complete without this Ultimate Gold Suit Elvis figure from NECA. Dressed up in an iconic Elvis outfit, this Disney Stitch articulated figure stands over 3 inches tall and is ready to perform all the hits! Accessories include interchangeable heads, hands, hair pieces, and eye plates, plus guitar and microphone stand. Comes in collector-friendly packaging.”

Let’s move to some smaller releases, starting with the Disney Stitch Micro Teenies Plush set. These adorable little figures are 3 inches tall and feature 5 different versions of Stitch and one version of Angel to build out your Stitch universe. My favorite might just be the Stitch with a cape, but they are all cute, and are available now right here. The set retails for $33.12, and you can find the official description below.

“Get ready for BIG fun in a TINY scale with the cutest, teeniest collectibles ever – Micro Teenies Plush toys! Now you can experience the thrill of seeing your favorite Disney Stitch characters in the newest MICRO SIZED collection. Shrunk to an adorable 3” scale, these Micro Teenies are simply irresistible and put the entire Disney Stitch collection into the palm of your hands. Will you take home Stitch in his cute red Hawaiian shirt? Or maybe practice your hula dancing with Stitch in his adorable grass skirt? Collect all 6 characters and trade with your friends to complete your own unique micro collection! Manufacturer: Basic Fun! Ages 4+, SRP $3.99 each at Five Below and Walmart; $22.99 for 6-Pack on Amazon.”

Staying in the realm of smaller collectibles but shifting to die cast, there’s also the Jada Toys Disney Stitch Metalfigs 4-Pack. This adorable set features four unique versions of Stitch made of premium die-cast metal, and the shine of these figures looks amazing on the shelf. You can get Surfer Stitch, Hula Stitch, Ukulele Stitch, and Excited Stitch all in the same pack, and it is available now right here. The pack retails for $25.00, and you can find the official description below.

“Hula dance your way into the playful and mischievous world of Disney’s Stitch with the Jada Toys Metalfigs 4-Pack! This set features four highly detailed, 2.5-inch die-cast figures showcasing Stitch in some of his most iconic looks. From his classic cheeky grin to dancing in his hula outfit, catching waves on his surfboard, or rocking out with a ukulele, each figure bursts with personality and charm. Crafted from durable die-cast metal, these figures are designed to last while maintaining vibrant colors and expressive poses. At a compact 2.5-inch scale, they’re the perfect addition to any collector’s display or an ideal toy for kids looking to bring their favorite Disney character to life during playtime. Whether you’re a die-hard Disney fan, a passionate collector, or shopping for a magical gift, this 4-pack of Stitch figures is a must-have. Jada Toys brings authenticity and craftsmanship to every piece, delivering premium collectibles that capture the essence of beloved characters. Add this set to your collection and bring home the magic of Disney today!”

Now, if you’re looking for something completely unique, look no further than the Rubik’s Cube Stitch Cuber. These little guys are full character versions of a Rubik’s Cube, and the best part is that once you solve the puzzle, you can then display an ultra-cute version of your favorite character. The Stitch Cuber is available now right here and retails for $14.99. You can find the official description below.

“Twist, turn, and show off your moves in a brand-new way with the Stitch from Disney’s Lilo and Stitch Cuber. It’s the iconic 3×3 Rubik’s Cube you love, with a character twist and a new way to display! Once solved, attach Stitch’s ears and character head to the included body and stand to showcase your fandom with pride. Fans of Disney toys, fidget toys, and vintage toys will love this classic toy with a character twist to add to their comic books, toys, anime, action figures or Disney collection. The original Rubik’s Cube is a classic color-matching puzzle featuring six different sides, each made up of nine colorful squares that can be enjoyed at home or on the move. A must-have gift for puzzle lovers and fans of puzzles for adults and kids puzzles, the aim is to try twist and turn the Rubik’s Cube to its original state, with every side having one solid color. There are 43,252,003,274,489,856,000 ways of arranging the squares, and only one of these is the solution. Shop the whole Rubik’s Cube collection for the ultimate gifts for men, gifts for women, and gifts for teens. Complete your collection with other Rubik’s Cube Cubers!”

Blind Box Stitch

Blind box figures continue to be super collectible, and there are a host of Stitch figures you can track down to add to your collection. One of my favorites is the Pop Mart Little Emotions Stitch Figures, which stand at 3.54 inches and feature a number of delightful expressions. You can find Stitch crying his heart out, grinning from ear to ear, or dancing the hula, and while the set is currently out of stock, you can sign up to be notified when they become available again right here.

Another wonderful set is the Disney Stitch Live-Action Movie Time Collectible Figures from Just Play. This set includes 7 possible 3-inch collectible figures of Stitch in a variety of scenarios, and each one boasts a small diorama bringing these moments to life as well. You can find Stitch feeding chickens, surfing, or driving a pink convertible, and each figure also connects with the others, so you can form a big display. The Movie Time Collectible Figures are available now right here and retail for $9.99 each. You can find the official description below.

“Hidden in a blind box, each surprise 3-inch figure showcases Stitch with a fun prop in 1 of 7 movie-inspired scenarios. The Movie Time Collectible Figures attach to a base that can be connected to others in the series. Collect and connect all 7 figures, including the rare, metallic chase figure — Experiment 626 in a specimen jar! Ages 3+, SRP $9.99 at Amazon, Target and Walmart.”

If you are hoping for something that is fully for play, the Just Play Disney Stitch Squish-a-Stitch Collectible Figures are for you. These 3-inch figures are not only squishy but are glitter-filled, and there are 7 different versions to collect, including a rare Silver Stitch chase figure. These are available now right here and retail for $4.99. You can find the official description below.

“Just Play is also adding the Squish-a-Stitch Collectible Figures to their line of classic Stitch product. Hidden in a blind capsule, each 2-inch Disney Stitch figure is sculpted for satisfying, sensory squish. Give this glittery Stitch fidget toy a playful pinch or poke to squish, then release to watch him return to form again and again. Collect Disney Stitch Squish-a-Stitch toys in all 7 glittery colors — including the rare silver Stitch chase figure. Ages 3+, SRP $4.99 at Target and Walmart.”

Lilo & Stitch Dolls

If you have a Stitch fan looking to bring some Stitch style to their dollhouse, you’ve got several options there as well, and let’s start with the Disney Doorables ADORBS Stitch doll from Just Play. Not only do you get the ADOORBS Coco doll, but you get 2 Doorables figures of Stitch that are insanely cute, including one in a Pineapple suit. You also get a host of accessories and even a small Stitch popcorn bucket, and the outfit and the accessories are all based on Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. The Disney Doorables ADOORBS Stitch Doll is available now right here and retails for $19.99. You can find the official description below.

“Disney Doorables ADOORBS Stitch Doll: Open 5 numbered compartments to discover Coco, a gorgeous 5.5-inch-tall doll, plus lots of “ADOORB-able” accessories and 2 EXCLUSIVE Disney Doorables Stitch mini figures. For a cute display, both figures sit on a tiny couch that doubles as a backpack clip. With long blue and purple hair, 9 points of articulation, and a shimmery, Hawaiian-inspired tie-on wrap skirt, Coco is a love note to Disney Doorables’ most devoted Stitch superfans. Use the unique fold-out package as a play space for red carpet meet-and-greets or creative displays. Ages 5+, SRP $19.99 at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.”

If you’re looking for other Stitch doll options, look no further than Jakks Pacific’s Disney ily 4EVER line, which includes several different sizes and versions of Stitch-inspired dolls. There’s the Disney ily 4EVER Tote-ily Teenies mini dolls and purses sets, which come in Stitch-inspired outfits and feature sunglasses, a comb, and hair accessories to go with their tiny purse and clip. There’s also an exclusive version for Target, and they all retail for $9.99. They are available now right here and here, and you can find the official description below.

“Disney ily 4EVER Tote-ily Teenies is a collection of totally cute mini dolls and purses inspired by your favorite Disney characters and stories. Each one of these fashionable mini dolls comes in an outfit inspired by her favorite Disney character along with teeny accessories such as sunglasses, a comb, or hair accessories, and a doll stand.

The larger purse opens to fit your Tote-ily Teenies doll and all her accessories! Use the heart-shaped clip to take everything on-the-go. With 12 different styles to collect in Series 1, you are sure to find sets inspired by many of your favorite characters such as Minnie Mouse, Stitch, Ariel, and more. Enjoy displaying them using the doll stand, combing their hair, or taking them on-the-go. Tote-ily Teenies are the perfect mini collection! Collect all 12!”

If you’re looking for something a bit taller, you can choose from several ily Fashion Dolls, which are around 12 inches tall and include 13 points of articulation along with two complete mix and match outfits. There are three different versions to choose from, and each one features outfits inspired by Lilo & Stitch. These are available here, here, and here, and they all retail for $29.99. You can find the official description below.

“Celebrate your favorite Disney characters & stories with Disney ily 4EVER dolls! These character-inspired dolls are fashion-forward, trendy, and fabulous! Each doll is highly posable with 13 points of articulation, and each comes with two complete, mix-and-match outfits for tons of styling fun. Also included is a shiny Mickey head silhouette ring for you!”

The final additions to the lineup are the 18-inch large ily dolls, which are both wearing Stitch blue onesies that feature Stitch’s face and ears. The dolls also come with pink slides, a toothbrush, and toothpaste, and both versions are available now here and here. They both retail for $47.49, and you can find the official description below.

“Inspired by her favorite Disney character, Stitch, this Disney ily 4EVER 18-inch doll with curly brown hair and big, brown eyes is feeling cozy from head-to-toe. Her soft, blue onesie includes a hoodie featuring Stitch face and ears along with teeth trim on the opening of the hoodie. Her comfy look is complemented with a pair of pink slides with hibiscus flower print. With toothbrush and toothpaste in hand, she is ready for some sleepover fun!”

Stitch Decor

Now, while this doesn’t exactly fit the toys and collectibles category, I still wanted to highlight something Stitch fans will love, especially if they want to add some Stitch decor to their rooms and offices. If that’s the case, you can’t go wrong with one of many Stitch-themed posters from Displate, and there are so many great ones to choose from. Some personal favorites include Stitch and Angel on the Cosmic Beach, Stitch So Not Ordinary, Stitch Weird and Complicated, and Stitch Cute Palms, and each of the posters also comes in various sizes and formats to let you customize your perfect poster.

Displates are fully metal posters that can either boast a smooth matte surface, sleek gloss, or a 3D-enhanced Textra finish, and they all look stunning. They also come with a tool-free magnet-mounted system that makes them incredibly easy to hang on the wall in just a few minutes. You can check out all of the Stitch offerings right here.

What do you think of our picks? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things toys, collectibles, and Stitch with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!