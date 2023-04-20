Lilo & Stitch: Courtney B. Vance Joins Disney's Live-Action Remake

Disney has taken some time to get their live-action Lilo & Stitch movie off the ground, but it looks like they're starting to move closer to shooting. So far, it has been revealed that Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen have both joined the film in undisclosed roles. It was also revealed that Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong will play Lilo and her older sister Nani, respectively, with Kahiau Machado joining the project as Nani's love interest David. Now they have officially added another actor to their live-action Lilo & Stitch series. According to Deadline, Courtney B. Vance has joined the project as Cobra Bubbles.

What will the live-action Lilo & Stitch be about?

Lilo & Stitch follows the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bonded over a shared sense of family and win the day.

A live-action Lilo & Stitch has been reported about since 2018, leaving many fans curious to see how the unique story might be adapted into a live-action context. Previous rumors had suggested that Jon M. Chu, whose work includes In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians, was in talks to helm the film.

The new Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film has been in the works for several years now, and is expected to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

