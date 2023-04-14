Disney's Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Remake Casts Nani, Lilo's Sister

The cast for Disney's live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has found another major character for its cast. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the film has found its version of Nani, Lilo's sister. According to the trade, On My Block actress Sydney Agudong has been tapped for the role and will star opposite newcomer Maia Kealoha who will take on the lead role of Lilo Pelekai. There's been no confirmation if any performer will provide the voice for Stitch, or even perform motion capture for him on set, but reports make it clear Stitch will be CGI in the final version.

A live-action Lilo & Stitch remake has been in the works for about five years now. Based on the 2002 animated movie, the film tells the story of a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. Set in Hawaii, the movie sees the two confront nosy social workers and pursuing aliens as they bond over a shared sense of family. Other confirmed cast members in the film include Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen.

The new Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film has been in the works for several years now, and is expected to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

Released to critical acclaim and big box office for the time, Lilo & Stitch marked one of the final major hits for Walt Disney Animation Studios that was a hand-drawn animated movie. The film went on to gross over $270 million at the global box office and spawn two direct-to-video movies (a prequel and a sequel) plus a television spinoff, Lilo & Stitch: The Series. Several video games based on the property were also made, and Stitch even made his way into the Disney theme parks as well.

The new Lilo & Stitch marks the latest animated movie from Disney that has been remade in live-action. This year alone will see the release of Peter Pan & Wendy and The Little Mermaid, with 2024 confirmed to include Snow White and Mufasa: The Lion King. Disney is also developing live-action versions of Hercules, Bambi, The Aristocats, and Moana.