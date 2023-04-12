Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Movie Adds Aladdin Star

A live-action Lilo & Stitch movie has been in the works for quite some time, and the casting announcements for the film are finally rolling in. It was previously revealed that The Hangover and Between Two Ferns star Zach Galifianakis was cast in the film in an unknown role alongside Maia Kealoha, the newcomer who will be taking on the role of Lilo. Today, it was revealed by Deadline that Billy Magnussen has also joined the cast. Magnussen is best known for playing Rapunzel's Prince in Into the Woods, Logan Ash in No Time to Die, and Prince Anders in the live-action remake of Aladdin. The upcoming Disney film is being helmed by Dean Fleischer Camp who recently directed the Oscar-nominated film, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.

According to the report, Magnussen's role in the live-action remake is unknown. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the upcoming movie, working from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce for Rideback, and Ryan Halprin is executive producing. According to a previous report from February, the studio is still searching for an actor to play the role of Nani, Lilo's older sister.

While Galifianakis's role is still unknown, there have been rumors that the actor is will be playing Pleakley, an alien character that was voiced by Kevin McDonald in the animated classic. In the original Lilo & Stitch, Pleakley was a member of the Galactic Federation who reluctantly became Jumba Jookiba's partner as an "Earth expert" and was forced to assist him in capturing the escaped Experiment 626 AKA Stitch.

What Is Lilo & Stitch About?

The 2002 animated film, Lilo & Stitch, follows the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bonded over a shared sense of family and win the day. Currently, it is unclear how or if the new live-action version will differ from the animated movie which was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards in 2003, losing out to Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away.

