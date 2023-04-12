Disney+'s Crater Movie Trailer Released

Crater just released a brand new teaser for it's big debut on Disney+. Kyle Patrick Alvarez directs the original film. Isaiah Russell-Bailey stars in Crater alongside Scott Mescudi, McKenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, and Thomas Boyce. Fans can catch the latest Disney+ movie on May 12. A sci-fi coming of age story sees Caleb Channing dreaming of the stars and getting his wish. After his father passes, it's time to honor the man's legacy with one big adventure. With a cast so packed with fun talent, producer Shawn Levy is hoping for big things in his now-established playground of young adult adventure. Check out the new clip and judge for yourself!

Here's how Disney describes the movie: "Crater is the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad's last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater."

What Does The Future For Disney+ Look Like?

Streaming originals figure to be big going forward as the company heads towards beloved brands, Disney+ is charging forward with that edict. CEO Bob Iger explained during a previous investor call. "Now it's time for another transformation," Iger told the press and shareholders. "one that rationalizes our enviable streaming business and puts it on a path to sustainable growth and profitability, while also reducing expenses to improve margins, and better positioning us to weather future disruption increased competition, and global economic challenges. We must also return creativity to the center of the company, increased accountability, improved results and ensure the quality of our content and experiences."

Crater is a 21 Laps Production and was written by John Griffin (From) and produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen. Disney+'s newest film comes from executive producers Emily Morris, John G. Scotti, Rpin Suwannath, Gordon Gray, Paris Latsis, and Terry Douglas.

