New Muppets Mayhem Poster Released by Disney+

Disney+ has released a new poster for the upcoming original series, The Muppets Mayhem. The series, which stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and, of course, The Muppets, will debut on Wednesday, May 10th. The poster features The Electric Mayhem band in their psychedelic bus with a concerned-looking Singh in the passenger seat and bears the tag line "Rock Is How They Roll". You can check out the poster for yourself below. As is noted on the poster, all episodes of the new series will be available at launch.

What is The Muppets Mayhem about?

The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

The Muppets Mayhem stars Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) as Nora, Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy) as Moog, Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Hannah, Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz as Zoot, Eric Jacobson as Animal, Peter Linz as Lips, David Rudman as Janice, Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper and recurring guest star Anders Holm (Workaholics) as JJ.

Based on characters created by Jim Henson, the series is developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion) and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes. Michael Bostick, Kris Eber and The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter also serve as executive producers. Original music by executive music producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.

The series is the first Muppets series on television since 2020's Muppets Now. The characters also previously starred in their own ABC series, The Muppets, which launched on ABC back in 2015.

The Muppets Mayhem debuts Disney+ starting on May 10.

