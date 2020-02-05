Lilo & Stitch Live Action Movie Headed to Disney+

It has been a couple of years since Disney made a special announcement about Lilo & Stitch. The beloved movie confirmed it would be getting a live-action adaptation, but fans have not gotten an update on the project back October 2018. Now, it seems like progress is finally underway on the much-anticipated film.

According to a new report, Disney+ might be the platform where Lilo & Stitch debuts. The news comes from The Disinsider who says they have learned “production on the live-action/CGI hybrid is set to begin filming this Fall in Hawaii.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this point, there is no word on who will be past for the film. The report does say Stitch’s original voice actor Chris Sanders is set to reprise his role. Beyond that, no casting has been announced for Lilo or any of Stitch’s intergalactic trackers.

If you want to know more about this remake, the live-action adaptation is slated to closely match the animated film from 2002. You can check out its current synopsis below:

“The story is about the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.”

Currently, Disney is looking for a director to helm this adaptation, but Mike Van Waes has already written the script. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce the film following the success of Disney’s Aladdin. Zoe Kent and Louie Provost are also attached to oversee production on Lilo & Stitch at a studio level.

Of course, this live-action adaptation will add to Disney’s growing collection of remakes. In the past, the company has turned classics like Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Pete’s Dragon, Beauty & The Beast, Dumbo, and The Lion King into live-action features. Now, Lilo & Stitch is ready for its turn, and fans are curious how the film’s spark will be captured this time around.

Are you excited for this live-action adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!