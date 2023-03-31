Disney's Jack Skellington, Lilo & Stitch, and More Getting Geeki Tikis

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The upcoming arrival of spring brings with it warmer weather, with the summer season following not too far behind, giving Disney fans a lot of reasons to celebrate their favorite characters in a seasonally appropriate way. Thankfully, Toynk has a new lineup of Geeki Tikis that honor all corners of the studio's beloved properties, from The Lion King to Lilo & Stitch to The Nightmare Before Christmas and more. To help celebrate the arrival of the new items, Toynk is also offering an opportunity to score some previously released Geeki Tikis at a discount. You can head to Toynk's website to check out the all-new Geeki Tikis.

Each Disney Geeki Tikis mug features beautifully sculpted detailing true to the character it is paying homage to. Each mug is crafted from high-quality ceramic, is microwave safe, and is sure to make your next Dole Whip (or any beverage of your liking) taste even more delicious.

(Photo: Toynk)

Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse

The Mickey & Minnie Mouse Geeki Tikis remaster Walt's most famous creation and his gal-pal Minnie in a fun Polynesian style.

The Mickey & Minnie Mouse Geeki Tikis mugs stand at approximately 7.5in tall x 6in wide. They feature a timeless black and white glaze and hold between 16-17oz.



The Lion King

The Lion King Geeki Tikis include our tiki-fied take on the courageous Simba and the lovable buddy duo Timon & Pumbaa.

The Simba Geeki Tikis mug stands 7in tall x 4.5in wide, features a vivid yellowish-orange glaze with a contrasting red interior, and holds 21oz. The Timon & Pumbaa Geeki Tikis mug stands a towering 8.25in x 4.25 wide, features a boisterous brown glaze with a yellow interior, and holds a whopping 28oz. The reverse detailing includes the title catchphrase to their infectious song "Hakuna Matata."

Lilo & Stitch

The first two Geeki Tikis from the Lilo & Stitch series include tiki-fied take on the title characters, Lilo & Stitch.

The Lilo Geeki Tikis mug stands 6.5in tall x 4in wide, features a lively green glaze with a contrasting yellow interior, and holds 21oz. The Hula Stitch Geeki Tikis® mug stands 7in tall x 6in wide, features a robust blue glaze with a contrasting purple interior, and holds 20oz.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The first two Geeki Tikis from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas series include tiki-fied takes on Jack Skellington and Sally.

The Jack Skellington Geeki Tikis mug measures 8.25 in tall x 3.5in wide. It features spooktacular black and white detailing and holds 16oz. The Sally Geeki Tikis mug measures 8in tall x 3in wide and features an electrifying light blue glaze with a contrasting orange interior, and holds 12oz.

