Lilo & Stitch Star Teases Live-Action Remake

Lilo & Stitch is the latest beloved Disney animated film to get the live-action treatment following in the footsteps of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, and more and now, Billy Magnussen, who is set to play Pleakley in the upcoming film, is opening up about the film. Speaking with Gamesradar, Magnussen teased how the upcoming live action take on Lilo & Stitch compares to the original, with Magnussen — who credits the animated Lilo & Stitch as one of his favorite movies — saying that you just can't really compare the two pieces of art.

"I don't think you can compare pieces of art to each other," Magnussen said. "I adored working with everyone in this. Rideback was the producing house making this film, and I did Aladdin with them. Again, it's a story about connection, and a kid trying to find a friend, and all you can do is approach a project like that with love. I am so grateful and honored to be a part of that project."

Who Stars in the Live-Action Lilo & Stitch?

The live action Lilo & Stitch will star Mai Kealoha as Lilo, Magnussen as Pleakley, and Chris Sanders expected to return as the voice of Stitch. In addition to Kealoha and Sanders, Lilo & Stitch will star Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles.

There have been rumors that Nani voice actress Tia Carrere will be returning as the new character, Mrs. Kekoa, while Amy Hill will appear as a new character named Tūtū. Kaipot Dudoit has also joined the cast as David Kawena.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film has been in the works for several years now and is expected to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.