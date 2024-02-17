Lilo & Stitch Set Video Offers First Look at Live-Action Versions Fan-Favorite Characters

Lilo & Stitch is the latest Disney animated classic to get the live-action treatment. Following in the footsteps of remakes such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, and more, the live-action Lilo & Stitch is currently in production in Hawaii. The new film is set to star newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, and Chris Sanders is expected to return as the voice of Stitch. Set videos haven't been as common as some of the other Disney projects currently in production, but a video from last year teased what Stitch will look like in the new film. A new set video surfaced on TikTok today and gave fans a first real look at the movie's titular characters.

You can check out the set video in the post below:

Who Stars in Lilo & Stitch?

In addition to Kealoha and Sanders, Lilo & Stitch will star Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles.

There have been rumors that Nani voice actress Tia Carrere will be returning as the new character, Mrs. Kekoa, while Amy Hill will appear as a new character named Tūtū. Kaipot Dudoit has also joined the cast as David Kawena, replacing previously reported actor Kahiau Machado, who came under fire earlier for using racial slurs in social media posts.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film has been in the works for several years now and is expected to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

When Is the Live-Action Moana Being Released?

It's been reported that the animated Moana sequel might push back the live-action film. It was originally scheduled for June 27, 2025, but it's looking like fans might have to wait a little longer. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock will be returning to voice Maui, but Auil'i' Cravalho won't be returning to play Moana in live-action. However, is signed on as a producer.

"Aloha Mai Kakou," Cravalho began in a recent video about the live-action Moana. "As I'm sure you've heard by now, live-action Moana is in the works and you all have been waiting very patiently for updates. So, I've written a few things down. When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital [that] the cast accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell." She continued, "So, as an executive producer of the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength."

Cravalho concluded, "I'm truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific people's cultures and communities that helped inspire her story and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo."

Stay tuned for more Disney updates.