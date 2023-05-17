Disney's Lilo & Stitch Set Video Teases Live-Action Version of Stitch

Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid is heading to theaters this month, and it won't be the last in the long line of remakes. We've seen adaptations of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mulan, and more with some exciting new projects in the works. Currently, the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch is in production in Hawaii. The new film is set to star newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, and Chris Sanders is expected to return as the voice of Stitch. Today, some videos from the movie's set hit the Internet and feature a first look at Stitch.

Reel News Hawaii shared a video on Twitter, and if you look closely, you can spot Stitch AKA Experiment 626. It's likely Stitch will be computer animated in the film, which means the version seen in the video is just a stand-in. You can check out a video of the production below:

STITCH!!!!!! This is the actual stand in reference for the character. pic.twitter.com/g9CB3GvM2P — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) May 17, 2023

How Were Animals Created in The Little Mermaid?

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with The Little Mermaid's Jacob Tremblay (Flounder), Awkwafina (Scuttle), and Daveed Diggs (Sebastian), and we asked about their time making the film. While Tremblay, Diggs, and Awkwafina did not do motion capture for their roles, they were on set along with some puppets.

"We were on set, but no mocap. They filmed our faces," Diggs explained. "No, I don't think so," Tremblay added when asked if voicing realistic-looking animals differs from voicing cartoons. "They pretty much filmed our faces and they implemented that. It was pretty cool, though, because when we were filming, we were rehearsing and they had puppets. Like, for example, there was a Flounder that was connected by hinges, and so they could kind of imitate swimming." He added, "It's pretty cool to kind of see that, and then think about that when you're doing your performance."

ComicBook.com also spoke with Javier Barden (King Triton) about sharing his scenes with Sebastian and what it was like filming those moments on set.

"What made it happen very easily, Daveed was on set. He was saying the lines with me, and they had different puppets and different puppeteers. And they would depend on what's the size of the take, of the shot. And they would put different Sebastians on my shoulder. Sometimes it would be just two eyes and I go like, 'Oh my God!' But it's also, it's the magic of working on a movie like this. Like just enjoy it for what it is. But I will have an interaction with Sebastian because Daveed was there. We will play the dialog as if we were shooting."

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters on May 26th. Stay tuned for more updates about Lilo & Stich.