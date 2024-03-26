Lindsay Lohan's Newest Movie Tops Netflix Weekly Charts

The Lindsay Lohan renaissance is moving full steam ahead. The popular actress took her talents to Netflix for the holiday romantic comedy Falling for Christmas back in 2022, and recently had a cameo in the Mean Girls musical remake. Now, with her second Netflix rom com, Lohan is once again dominating the streamer's movie charts.

Irish Wish was released on St. Patrick's Day weekend and quickly grabbed the attention of Netflix subscribers around the globe. In addition to sitting atop the daily charts in the United States for several days, Irish Wish has also soared to the top of Netflix's weekly Top 10 Movies list.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the data for the biggest films and TV shows on the service from the week of March 18-24, and Irish Wish was the most-watched English-language movie in that span. The film garnered 40 million hours of viewership in that span, enough to topple Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel from the number one spot.

The successful trends continue for Irish Wish this week, as it continues to hold one of the top spots for movies on Netflix in the United States. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Irish Wish in the fifth overall position. You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's list below!