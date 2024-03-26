Lindsay Lohan's Newest Movie Tops Netflix Weekly Charts
Irish Wish was the most-watched movie on Netflix last week.
The Lindsay Lohan renaissance is moving full steam ahead. The popular actress took her talents to Netflix for the holiday romantic comedy Falling for Christmas back in 2022, and recently had a cameo in the Mean Girls musical remake. Now, with her second Netflix rom com, Lohan is once again dominating the streamer's movie charts.
Irish Wish was released on St. Patrick's Day weekend and quickly grabbed the attention of Netflix subscribers around the globe. In addition to sitting atop the daily charts in the United States for several days, Irish Wish has also soared to the top of Netflix's weekly Top 10 Movies list.
On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the data for the biggest films and TV shows on the service from the week of March 18-24, and Irish Wish was the most-watched English-language movie in that span. The film garnered 40 million hours of viewership in that span, enough to topple Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel from the number one spot.
The successful trends continue for Irish Wish this week, as it continues to hold one of the top spots for movies on Netflix in the United States. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Irish Wish in the fifth overall position. You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's list below!
1. Mending the Line
"A Marine wounded in Afghanistan learns to face his combat trauma through friendship with an older war veteran and the healing practice of fly-fishing."
2. On the Line
"Edgy radio host Evlis is no stranger to disgruntled listeners. But one caller goes too far when he draws the host, and his family, into a deadly game."
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
4. Shirley
"Shirley Chisholm makes a trailblazing run for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination after becoming the first Black woman elected to congress."
5. Irish Wish
"Maddie's dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when a wish for true love made on an ancient stone in Ireland magically alters her fate."
6. Damsel
"A young woman's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she's offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon."
7. The Casagrandes Movie
"On a birthday trip to Mexico, 12-year-old Ronnie Anne accidentally frees a demigod trapped in a mountain and needs her family's help to set things right."
8. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."
9. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."
10. There's Something in the Barn
"An American family inherits a home in Norway, only to find their Christmas festivities sparking murderous rage in a small but vengeful entity."