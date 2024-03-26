Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Reboot Gets Full Trailer

The full trailer for the reboot of the cult classic Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead has arrived. News of a Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead reboot first surfaced back in 2020, and this version focuses on an African American family. The original movie starred Christina Applegate, Joanna Cassidy, and Josh Charles, and as the name suggests, it features a babysitter dying and the kids hiding it from their parents. There are some fresh faces along with seasoned vets in the new cast, which you can catch in the full trailer for Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.

When the Mom (played by comedian Ms. Pat) has a nervous breakdown and heads to Thailand for some rest and relaxation at a yoga retreat, she calls in a babysitter to watch her kids. Tanya is the oldest daughter and is played by Bel-Air's Simone Joy Jones. The aforementioned babysitter, Mrs. Sturak, is portrayed by Oscar nominee June Squibb. Mrs. Sturak quickly puts the kibosh on any and all fun, such as the kids playing video games or smoking marijuana. After a rousing house party, Tanya and her siblings go upstairs to find Mrs. Sturak blue in the face and deceased. As you can imagine, chaos ensues. Also part of the cast is Nicole Richie as fashion icon Rose Lindsey.

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead reveals cast

The reboot of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead stars Nicole Richie and June Squibb as leads of an ensemble that includes Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You, Coming 2 America), comedian Ms. Pat, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, and newcomers Simone Joy Jones, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson and Tyriq Withers.

Wade Allain-Marcus is directing – he's previously worked as an actor, with roles in FX's Snowfall, HBO's Insecure, and ABC's Grown-ish. The script is by Ted Lasso writer Chuch Hayward; producers include Juliet Berman, Oren Segal, Justin Nappi, and Juliana Maio. Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is being produced through BET+ (which will host it for streaming release), while Iconic Events Releasing will handle the film's theatrical release. Tyra Banks is attached as an executive producer through her SMiZE Productions imprint, with Ryan Huffman, Eric Tosstorff, and Kim Coleman also attached as executive producers. Michael Phillips and Tova Laiter will serve as senior executive producers.

What is Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead reboot about?

The synopsis for Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead reads, "Seventeen-year-old Tanya Crandell (Simone Joy Jones) can't wait to spend the summer living it up with her friends in Spain before heading to Howard University in the fall. But when her mom (Ms. Pat) decides to head to a much-needed wellness retreat in Thailand, Tanya is forced to stay home with her three siblings instead. Following the unexpected death of their elderly babysitter (June Squibb), Tanya gets a job working for the confident and ambitious Rose (Nicole Richie). Juggling work, family, and a complicated romance, Tanya faces the responsibility of adulthood at the cost of her summer of freedom."

The movie opens in theaters on April 12th.