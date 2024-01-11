Is Lindsay Lohan in the New Mean Girls Movie?

Is Lindsay Lohan in the new Mean Girls (2024) movie? We have the answer if you want to know!

Mean Girls (2004) has become an iconic cult-hit film not just because of its comedic take on high school life in the new millennium – it was also a launchpad for the careers of so many now-famous stars and talents. Leading that pack was none other than Lindsay Lohan, who starred as protagonist Cady Heron, in what is arguably Lohan's most successful and enduring onscreen performance, ever.

The success of Mean Girls (2004) spawned the Mean Girls musical, which adapted the film into a stage performance that ran on Broadway and other major locations from late 2017 until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry in March 2020. Mean Girls (2024) is now bringing things full circle with a new movie adaptation of the stage play musical, and a lot of fans have one big question in mind:

Is Lindsay Lohan In The New Mean Girls (2024) Movie?

We're happy to provide the answer to that question now – but obviously, no matter the answer, it will be a SPOILER for Mean Girls (2024), so read on only if you want to know!

*

*

The new Mean Girls follows many similar beats as the original – including one subplot that sees Cady Heron (now played by Spider-Man actress Angourie Rice) leave behind her life as one of the "Plastics" and return to her geeky ways. Cady rejoins the North Shore High School Mathletes team for the state finals competition – a competition moderated by none other than Lindsay Lohan!

Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls (2024) Cameo Explained

Yes, Lindsay Lohan gets a whole cameo sequence in Mean Girls (2024) as the moderator of the high school Mathlete state finals. The sequence is, admittedly, a bit on the cringe side at points: such as when the competition goes to a sudden-death tiebreaker round, leading Lohan to winkingly reference that a state finals tie score 'has only happened once before' (in the original film – cue eye-roll).

That said, hardcore fans of the original Mean Girls movie will probably feel like Lohan's presence is an official stamp of validation for this new take on Mean Girls. Lohan was one of the first big celebrities to see the tabloid era give way to the age of digital media, and see joined by the likes of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian as first-generation influencers, more famous for their real-life partying and product endorsements than any actual form of entertainment (acting, singing, etc.).

Unfortunately, Lohan is the only one of the original Plastics squad that shows up in Mean Girls (2024) – co-stars like Rachel McAdams don't make an appearance.

Mean Girls (2024) is now in theaters.