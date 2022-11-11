Lindsay Lohan's New Netflix Christmas Movie Pits Fans Against Critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Fans of Lindsay Lohan have been counting down the days until the arrival of Falling For Christmas, her new Holiday movie that is now streaming on Netflix. The project marks her first movie since 2019 but also her first lead role since 2013, and as a result there's a lot of buzz from fans of the actress, not to mention Christmas movie enthusiasts. That eagerness apparnetly isn't shared by the critical community however as the Rotten Tomatoes scores for the film have turned into a bit of a battleground between Lohan stans and film critics. Read on for more.

As of this writing, Falling For Christmas has a 52% approval rating on the website from critics with 21 total reviews, naturally featuring the dreaded green splat. The Audience Score for the film however is much higher, holding strong at 79% from regular viewers of the Netflix original. Many of the critical reviews roast it for being just plain bad, likening it to a Hallmark original, though some seem eager to reveal they "get" the movie like Indiewire asking: Is "Falling for Christmas" Lohan's "Citizen Kane"?

The audience ratings are naturally more kind. One user wrote: "it was life changing. such a great comeback," with another adding: "a true classic :) it has this feel good vibe that's so hard to explain. i will be watching this every holiday season." Some of the audience scores weren't as forgiving however, with not simply writing: "A bit disappointing!"

Lohan stars in the film alongside former Glee star Chord Overstreet. Netflix's official description for the movie reads as follows: "A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

"It's a great movie," Lohan revealed in an interview with Good Morning America. "I wanted to make this movie because I missed being on set and I really miss bringing characters to life, and this was just the perfect script full of love and family and romance and joy all in one. And it has a great message, which is that you don't really need all of the material things in life. It's good to just focus on the simple things, and I really love that."