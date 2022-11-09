New Netflix Drama Holds Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Every week Netflix debuts new programming on its streaming service but not all of them can say that they've premiered with a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer's new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself can though, and still holds a perfect 100% rating on the review aggregator. As of this writing there are eleven reviews for the ten-episode YA series but all of them carry the "Fresh" tomato symbol next to them. Even the audience score for the series is at a near-perfect number with a 94% approval rating from viewers so far. Here's what the reviews are saying:

Den of Geek awarded the series a 4 out of 5, calling it a "clever adaptation that takes the bones of the much loved book and adds its own flavor, while further marking Barton out as one of the best TV writers around," even asking to "bring on season two." Ready Steady Cut also gave the series a 4 out of 5, writing that the series "is as guaranteed a hit as the platform has had in quite some time." Finally, Digital Spy gave the series a perfect 5 out of 5, saying it's "the best YA fantasy Netflix has ever made, by a wide margin — and that's because it's not afraid to take risks." Netflix also confirmed this week that the show has been watched over 40 million hours by fans so far.

Based on the Half Bad books by Sally Green, Jay Lycurgo (Titans, The Batman, I May Destroy You), Nadia Parkes (Domina, Starstruck) and Emilien Vekemans ( Transferts ) lead the cast of the series. The Lazarus Project and Giri/Haji writer Joe Barton heads up the series which also features a score created by British pop group, Let's Eat Grandma. Netflix's description for the series reads:

"Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world's most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father's footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between 'good' and 'bad' fray, Nathan – along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel – will soon discover who he truly is."

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself also stars Isobel Jesper Jones, Paul Ready (Motherland, The Terror), David Gyasi (Carnival Row, Troy: Fall of a City), Kerry Fox (Conversations with Friends, Last Tango in Halifax) and Liz White (Unforgotten, Brexit: The Uncivil War), Karen Connell (Vikings), Fehinti Balogun (I May Destroy You, Dune), Misia Butler (Kiss Me First) as well as multiple Brit Award and Mercury Music Prize nominee Roísín Murphy making her drama debut.

