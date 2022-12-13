Lisette Olivera Responds to Catherine Zeta-Jones Picking Her to Receive Zorro Torch (Exclusive)

Recently, The Mask of Zorro star Antonio Banderas said that if he had to pass the torch as Zorro, he would want to pass it along to Tom Holland, the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Cherry. The two had appeared together in Uncharted, so it's not entirely surprising that Banderas would feel that way, having seen the young actor's chops up close and personal. It seems Banderas's Zorro co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones has a similar philosophy, having suggested to ComicBook.com that her National Treasure: Edge of History. Zeta-Jones suggested that Lisette Olivera, who plays a key role in the series, could follow in her footsteps.

"Lisette, who I'm working with right now on National Treasure, I see a lot of myself in this young lady," Zeta-Jones recently told ComicBook.com. "I see a kind of passion for her craft, I see a commitment to what she's doing, and I see a very long career ahead. And then she's just such a lovely young lady. So I think she has all the elements to be the next Elena de la vega. I would love to see a lady Zorro."

Olivera, as one might expect when receiving praise from a screen icon like Zeta-Jones, was thrilled -- if visibly surprised -- when ComicBook's Chris Killian related it to her.

"That is a definite yes," Olivera said. "How can I prepare myself right now in this moment? It's very sweet of her to say that -- I love her very much."

The idea of a new film series is one that has been in and out of the cultural discussion for a few years, but one that continued the story of Banderas and Zeta-Jones's take on the characters is particularly interesting in this age of legacy sequels like Halloween and Quantum Leap.

Last year, Disney announced that Wilmer Valderrama will produce and star in a television reboot from Disney+, but things have been pretty quiet since then.

"Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero," Valderrama said in a statement when that series was announced. "As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life. To partner with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true."

National Treasure: Edge of History debuts on Disney+ tomorrow.