Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Her Choice to Pass Zorro Torch To (Exclusive)

Amid the age of new reboots and revivals, a number of iconic characters have been getting reimagined for a new generation. One that has yet to really join that list has been Zorro, despite numerous attempts to bring back the literary hero in a new context — something that some fans think is a tall order, after how beloved 1998's The Mask of Zorro was. That film, which starred Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, has become something of a cult classic, and Zeta-Jones apparently already has a name in mind for a potential reboot. While speaking with ComicBook.com about her role on Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History, Zeta-Jones was asked which actors she would like to see in the next Zorro. After Banderas mentioned Tom Holland as a possibility to ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this fall, Zeta-Jones cited her Edge of History co-star, Lisette Olivera.

"Lisette, who I'm working with right now on National Treasure, I see a lot of myself in this young lady," Zeta-Jones explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I see a kind of passion for her craft, I see a commitment to what she's doing, and I see a very long career ahead. And then she's just such a lovely young lady. So I think she has all the elements to be the next Elena de la vega. I would love to see a lady Zorro."

Will there be a Zorro reboot?

The possibility of a new Zorro has been floated a lot in recent years, either with Banderas returning to the role (and maybe crossing over with other film characters) or an entirely new context. Late last year, it was announced that Wilmer Valderrama will be producing and starring in a television reboot from Disney, but it has not received a lot of updates since then.

"Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero," Valderrama said in a statement when that series was announced. "As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life. To partner with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true."

Another of the most recent possibilities has been a female-fronted Zorro television show, which remains in development at The CW. The series would follow a young Latinx woman seeking vengeance for her father's murder who joins a secret society and adopts the outlaw persona of Zorro.

