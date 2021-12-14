Wilmer Valderrama To Star and Produce in Zorro Reboot

That ’70s Show and Minority Report star Wilmer Valderrama is set to star in a new TV series from Disney and based on the character of Zorro. Valderrama, who will also serve as an executive producer in the new series, will reportedly star as Don Diego de la Vega and his alter ego Zorro. The character of Zorro was created in 1919 by American pulp writer Johnston McCulley, but it seems Disney is approaching the series as a revival of the Disney/ABC series that ran from 1957 until 1959 and starred Guy Williams.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, saying only that Disney planned on using elements of the character’s mythology from the books and the earlier TV show. Gary Marsh will serve as an executive producer alongside Valderrama on the series. John Gertz will exec produce for Zorro Productions, which owns the rights to the character.

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” Valderrama said in a statement. “As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life. To partner with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”

“We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style – with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense and humor of the original, iconic Zorro,” said Ayo Davis, who was promoted to replace Marsh as president of Disney Branded Television. “Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”

You can see the synopsis of the series below:

There is no network yet for the project, which is being produced through Disney Branded Television. Assuming it goes forward, it seems most likely to be either on ABC or Disney+.