The Little Mermaid Releases Live Action "Kiss the Girl" Clip

Disney continues its run of remaking animated classics as live-action adventures and the next film in line is The Little Mermaid. Rob Marshall's take on the iconic film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, attempting to bring the world of mermaids and sea witches to life for a new generation. There are still a couple of weeks before The Little Mermaid hits theaters, but Disney has started releasing some of the music from the updated take. Bailey's rendition of "Part of Your World" was released in full last week, and now the studio is giving fans the first glimpse at "Kiss the Girl."

During the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night, Disney unveiled a clip of the new "Kiss the Girl" song. The clip shows Bailey's Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King's Prince Eric sitting in a boat, being serenaded by Sebastian, voiced by Daveed Diggs. You can watch the clip in the video below!

The #MTVAwards provided a first look at "Kiss the Girl" from #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/EgMkK3YXeS — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2023

This clip also shows some footage of the "real life" takes on Flounder and Scuttle, the former of which has received a ton of criticism throughout the marketing campaign for the film. By making Flounder look like a photorealistic fish, The Little Mermaid takes a lot of charm out of the adorable animated character.

The Little Mermaid Changing "Kiss the Girl" Lyrics

Another point of criticism from fans leading up to the release of The Little Mermaid is the changing of lyrics to some of its most iconic songs, including "Kiss the Girl." Director Rob Marshall explained that there would be some differences because the creative team felt that the original version of the song could be interpreted as insensitive. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked on the music for the new film, adjusted the lyrics accordingly.

"We asked Lin-Manuel to make some slight adjustments to the original lyrics for 'Kiss the Girl,' because it's important to remember that the culture and sensitivities have changed over the last 34 years, and it's vital that we are respectful to those changed," Marshall said.

What did you think of the new "Kiss the Girl" clip? Are you looking forward to the live-action Little Mermaid? Let us know in the comments!

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 19th.