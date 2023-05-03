The Little Mermaid Director Explains Controversial Lyric Change

The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is almost around the corner, but its bold new take on the Disney mythos has already given fans a lot to talk about. One of the most surprising changes that is being made to the film is a reported shift in some of its lyrics, with "Kiss the Girl" being reworked to further convey consent between Ariel (Halle Bailey) and Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). As director Rob Marshall revealed in a recent press release for The Little Mermaid, the decision to update "Kiss the Girl" was made to be "respectful" of how society has changed since the animated film first debuted.

"We asked Lin-Manuel to make some slight adjustments to the original lyrics for 'Kiss the Girl,' because it's important to remember that the culture and sensitivities have changed over the last 34 years, and it's vital that we are respectful to those changes," Marshall explained.

What is The Little Mermaid remake about?

The Little Mermaid will follow Ariel, the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father's crown) in jeopardy.

The film will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Are you excited for the live-action The Little Mermaid? What do you think of it changing some of the original lyrics? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in theaters on May 26th.