Live-Action The Little Mermaid Funko Pops Unveiled

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney opened the merch floodgates on the upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action film today, revealing a wave of new dolls and playsets from Mattel and lineup of Pop figures from Funko. Everything you need to know about Mattel's collection can be found here, but if it's the Funko Pops you're after, read on. Bonus – there are details on new LEGO sets and apparel as well.

Disney has informed us that the first wave of The Little Mermaid Funko Pops will include Ariel, Prince Eric, King Triton, and Ursula with a Deluxe Pop of Ariel and Friends that includes Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle. Pre-orders for the entire wave are expected to drop this Thursday, April 27th. This article will be updated with direct pre-order links when the figures go live – presumably around 9am PT / 12pm ET on that date. Note that Disney did not include an image of King Triton with the press release, but all will be revealed soon enough.

In the meantime, there's a lot of other new The Little Mermaid items to check out. For starters shopDisney launched their The Little Mermaid collection which includes accessories like a ear headband, an Ariel Plush Doll, Ariel Spirit Jersey, Loungefly mini backpack, and more. You can shop it all right here. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $75 using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Over the weekend, LEGO got into The Little Mermaid game with portable LEGO Little Mermaid Story Book set (launches May 1st for $19.99) which features underwater scenes that can all fold up into a book. There's also LEGO Ariel's Treasure Chest (launches June 1st for $44.99) which allows fans to build and decorate a treasure chest that they can fill with their own precious items. Finally theres the LEGO Royal Clamshell (launches May 4th for $159.99) which is a gorgeous set that features minifigures of Ariel, Ursula, King Triton, Sebastian, Flounder, and Ariel's sisters Indira and Karina. Pre-orders for The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell set and the Story Book set are available now via the links above.

What Is Disney's The Little Mermaid About?

The official description for Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid reads" The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.