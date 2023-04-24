New The Little Mermaid Live-Action Dolls: Ariel, Ursula, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid film starring Halle Bailey is right around the corner, and Mattel kicked off their toy lineup for the film with an Ariel doll that measures roughly 13-inches from head to fin. The figure is poseable and features an ombre-colored mermaid tail with a sparkly glitter fin. Now they're adding to the colleection with new dolls of Ariel, Ursula, Ariel's sisters, playsets, and more.

Highlights of the new The Little Mermaid drops include a deluxe Ariel doll that features an iridescent tail, a detailed costume (including jewelry) and more. There's also an Ursula fashion doll, and an Ariel doll that transforms from mermaid mode to human mode with a quick adjustment of the tail, and multi-packs featuring King Triton and Ariel's sisters. There's even a playset of Ariel's grotto. You can find all of the new releases here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping at EE on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout).

Note that Mattel's first Ariel doll based on Halle Bailey's character is in-stock and shipping now. You can find it here on Amazon for $14.97, and it should be on your doorstep as early as April 23rd. You can also find it here at Walmart for the same price.

Who stars in The Little Mermaid?

The Little Mermaid stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Halle Bailey as Ariel.

What is The Little Mermaid about?

Here's how Disney describes the upcoming live-action remake: "The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. "The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy."

"This movie means so much to me, since I was a little girl," Bailey told ComicBook.com during D23 Expo. "I think, approaching this role, I said to myself, 'I can only try my hardest and make myself proud. If I make the little girl inside me happy, then I know I did a good job and I know I'm doing my best.' I just gave it my all, and I hope people can take something away from it."