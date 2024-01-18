New Looney Tunes Movie Confirmed for Theatrical Release

The Looney Tunes are back in action. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, the first-ever fully animated Looney Tunes feature-length movie meant for theaters, will premiere on the big screen. Director Pete Browngardt confirmed the theatrical release with the reveal of the movie's poster on X/Twitter and announced that it will be "in cinema[s] soon." This marks the Looney Tunes' first theatrical movie since 2021's live-action/animated hybrid Space Jam: A New Legacy and just the fourth overall following 1996's original Space Jam and 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

Independent animated features distributor GFM Animation (Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, 10 Lives, Humbugged) will release the animated Looney Tunes feature in theaters this fall. A release date is TBA.

In The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Planet Earth faces the threat of an alien invasion and humanity's only hope lies with Porky Pig and Daffy Duck. Starring the classic animated odd couple, this sci-fi buddy action comedy turns Porky and Daffy into unlikely heroes when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Against all odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)...that is if they don't drive each other crazy in the process.

An unfinished first-look clip from the movie is available below.

WarnerMedia announced the then-untitled movie, which would be set in the same world and style as the Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO Max shorts, in 2021. The feature from Warner Bros. Animation was slated for an ACME Night programming block on Cartoon Network, but in 2022, Warner Bros. shopped the Looney Tunes Cartoons movie to other platforms alongside another five animated projects. (Batman: The Caped Crusader and Merry Little Batman went to Amazon; Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie! released on digital; The Amazing World of Gumball Movie and Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, starring Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, remain unreleased.)

Another Looney Tunes movie originally slated for HBO Max (now Max), the live-action and CG animated Coyote vs. Acme, met a similar fate under the Warner Bros. Discovery regime. Warners shelved its completed Wile E. Coyote movie for a tax write-off but later reversed course and shopped the pic to other distributors; suitors include Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount Pictures, with the latter reportedly interested in a theatrical release.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Director Browngardt (Looney Tunes Cartoons) also serves as executive producer; Alex Kirwan (Looney Tunes Cartoons) is supervising producer and Kevin Costello serves as the writer. Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons) voices Porky and Daffy and is joined by Candi Milo (Tiny Toons Looniversity) as Petunia Pig and Peter MacNicol (Numb3rs) as the alien Invader.