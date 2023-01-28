Coyote vs. Acme: Will Forte Teases Role in Looney Tunes Spinoff

The Looney Tunes are about to be back in action on the big screen, through the new film Coyote vs. Acme. The project, which is co-written and produced by now-DC Studios CEO James Gunn, has been one that fans of the animated franchise are particularly excited to see. Even though Coyote vs. Acme does not currently have a release date, a new comment from one of the film's stars indicates that it is well worth the wait. In a recent interview with Collider, Will Forte spoke about his work in the film, and reveled that it will be a hybrid of live-action and animation a la Who Framed Roger Rabbit?.

"I mean, it was so fun to make this. It came out of this article that I think is decades old," Forte explained. "Wiley Coyote is suing the Acme Corporation because of all the different contraptions that have exploded in his face, and stuff like that. And so, I get to play Wile E. Coyote's lawyer, and it's a mixture of animation, and it's like a Who Framed Roger Rabbit? style movie. And yeah, John Cena is so great in it. Lana Condor is in it. It was so much fun making it, and these guys who are making it are so smart. Because you've got to figure out where this animated character is going to move to. It was amazing to be a part of it. So, I'm excited to see how it turns out because, of course, I'm acting with a tennis ball a lot of times. There's a tennis ball for an eye-line, and it's moving around. So, yeah, I think, I don't know how much more I can say about it, but I've blathered on for a while."

What is Coyote vs. Acme about?

In Coyote vs. Acme, after every ACME Corporation product backfired on Wile E. Coyote, in his pursuit of the Road Runner, he hires an equally-unlucky human attorney to sue the company. When Wile E.'s lawyer finds out that his former law firm's intimidating boss is ACME's CEO, he teams up with Wile E. to win the court case against him.

The film also stars John Cena as the opposing lawyer, and Lana Condor in a currently-unknown role. Gunn co-wrote the script alongside Jeremy Slater, Jon Silberman, Josh Silberman, and Samy Burch.

