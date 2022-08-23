Amazing World of Gumball Movie, Steve Urkel Revival, and More Canceled at HBO Max

The Amazing World of Gumball's new movie project, a new Family Matters story bringing back Steve Urkel, Looney Tunes movie projects and more are not moving forward with HBO Max according to a new report. Animation fans have seen a number of major projects being cancelled following Warner Bros. and Discovery's merger, and many of these have resulted in projects being completely removed from Warner Bros' libraries entirely. HBO Max has removed a wide range of projects from the streaming service, and unfortunately many of the animation projects in the works are being cancelled as well before they even get a chance to air.

According to a new report from TVLine, more major animated projects previously in the works for HBO Max have been cancelled. Unlike the other cancellations we have seen in the past such as Summer Camp Island's final season being postponed and thus seemingly wiped away entirely, the report also notes that there is a chance many of these projects could live on in some other form as they are currently being shopped around while continuing their production. So not all is lost for the following projects revealed in the report just yet, but it's not looking too hot either.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

The Warner Bros. animated projects no longer moving forward with HBO Max include the following:

Batman: Caped Crusader

Merry Little Batman

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical

Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story

The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie

It's notable to see that apparently each of these projects will be continuing with their respective productions in the hopes that they will be picked up for something outside of HBO Max considering many of the cancellations we have seen already have cut off each of them at the root. So while they will no longer be produced for the streaming service, there's still a chance we'll get to see them someday. It's just a matter of whether or not this actually gets to happen.

via TVLine