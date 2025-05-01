The Entire Lord of the Rings Franchise Is Finally Streaming in the Same Place

The Lord of the Rings continues to stand as one of the most beloved film and TV franchises around, but there has been some frustration amongst fans when it comes to streaming everything from Middle-earth. Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies were released by Warner Bros., meaning that Max is usually the go-to service to stream them. But new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an Amazon Original series, meaning that it’s exclusively available on Prime Video. The live-action entries in this franchise are usually spread out between multiple services, but that finally changed at the start of May.
On Thursday, Prime Video added a slew of movies to its lineup, including all six live-action Lord of the Rings films. This means that the live-action film franchise is now available on the same service as Rings of Power, allowing fans to watch through all of it with a single subscription.
Prime Video already had the first two seasons of Rings of Power, and the arrival of May saw the service add The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.
For those keeping track, that means there are now dozens of hours of Middle-earth fantasy goodness to enjoy on Amazon’s streaming service. All of those movies are still available on Max as well, in addition to the 2024 animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.
The one downside to the Lord of the Rings films on Prime is that only the theatrical editions are available. The extended editions of each movie are only streaming on Max.
What’s New on Prime Video?
The Lord of the Rings franchise is a massive addition for Prime Video, but those movies are just a few among an entire list of new arrivals that hit Amazon’s service on Thursday. Below, you can check out the full list of Prime Video’s May additions.
