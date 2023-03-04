The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Returning to Theaters

Lord of The Rings: The Return of the King is riding back to theaters for Warner Bros. Discovery's 100th Anniversary celebration. The release joins Superman the Movie and a host of other projects in returning to movie-houses all across the globe. Only Regal and Cinemark fans can go see Peter Jackson's work on the big screen for the rerelease. Elijah Wood will also provide an introduction before the action begins. People looking to make sure to be in their seats when the big day arrives are going to have to keep an eye on the Regal and Cinemark websites. Tickets should be around before the April 13th showing.

The company said, "Warner Bros. Discovery today officially kicked off its global centennial campaign, Celebrating Every Story, ahead of the Warner Bros. Studio's 100th anniversary on April 4, 2023. Over the next 12 months, this milestone birthday will be celebrated across consumer touchpoints with special programming and content, exclusive products and home entertainment releases, a dedicated programming page on HBO Max, omni-channel social media campaigns, live events and screenings, and fan-focused activations around the world."

More 100th Anniversary Fun Is On The Way

Warner Bros. Discovery has made it their goal to celebrate this anniversary in every way that they know how. CEO David Zaslav made it a point to highlight their output during the 100-year mark during a recent earnings call. Check out what he had to say right here.

"The name Warner Bros. is synonymous with entertainment and we are honored to be celebrating this iconic studio's centennial and the rich heritage that stretches back to the four brothers who founded it in 1923," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told the press in a statement. "Over the past 100 years, Warner Bros. has created some of the most recognizable and beloved films, TV shows and characters ever made and has been the place for impactful storytelling that both defines and reflects our culture. We are excited about our company's bright and dynamic future and, as we embark on its second century, to continue to tell the kind of great stories that entertain, inform and inspire audiences around the world."

