Warner Bros. Discovery to Unveil Combined Streaming Service in April

The streaming wars have evolved. Following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, multiple industry giants have turned to either partnerships or straight up mergers in order to stay in competition. Viacom and CBS merged eight months after Disney's blockbuster acquisition was finalized. Amazon linked with Sony to bring original Spider-Man content to its Prime Video streaming service. Most recently, Warner Bros. united with Discovery to put all of their respective assets under one roof. While Warner Bros. Discovery is now one unit, the super-company still has its intellectual property split across two streaming services: HBO Max and Discovery+.

That will be changing in just a matter of months. WBD plans to reveal further details about its combined HBO Max-Discovery+ streaming service on an April 12th press day.

"At the end of the day, putting all the content together was the only way we saw to make this a viable business," WBD Global Streaming and Games President and CEO JB Perrette said this past summer. "Bringing HBO Max and Discovery+ together is aimed at cutting churn so there's something for everyone in the household."

This past December, reports emerged that this combined streaming service would be under the name "Max." There has been no confirmation on whether or not WBD is moving forward with that monicker.

There's also no word on the cost of WBD's imminent combined streamer. As of this writing, the ad-free versions of HBO Max and Discovery+ are $15.99 and $6.99 per month, respectively. It's worth noting that WBD has indicated that the combined streamer will be priced higher than HBO Max's current cost.

Further details about this HBO Max-Discovery+ super streamer will come on April 12th.