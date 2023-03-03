Superman the Movie to Rerelease in Some Markets to Kick Off Warner Bros. Studios 100th Anniversary Celebration

Superman: The Movie is soaring back into theaters to celebrate Warner Bros. Studios' 100th Anniversary. The celebration kicked off this year and the company is clearly putting their strongest product at the forefront of releases. Unfortunately, in America, the movie won't be releasing. Only fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland will get a chance to experience a man flying again. Other re-release efforts this year will include The Exorcist and Elf in September and November

There is a four-part documentary to be released this year. Warner Bros. entire history will be celebrated as a part of that project. WB Unscripted Television will be producing the documentaries. HBO Max will see the series debut first and then on select partners in places where HBO Max doesn't exist. Some of the films being put back into theaters will get a massive 4K collection box set to bring home as well. Fan-favorites like The Maltese Falcon, Rebel Without a Cause and Training Day will be among their number.

Celebrating the 100th Anniversary In Style

As things ramp up, it';s clear that Warner Bros. Discovery has placed importance on this initiative from top to bottom. Even CEO David Zaslav has been highlighting the need to capitalize on this milestone in his public comments.



"The name Warner Bros. is synonymous with entertainment and we are honored to be celebrating this iconic studio's centennial and the rich heritage that stretches back to the four brothers who founded it in 1923," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav wrote in a statement. "Over the past 100 years, Warner Bros. has created some of the most recognizable and beloved films, TV shows and characters ever made and has been the place for impactful storytelling that both defines and reflects our culture. We are excited about our company's bright and dynamic future and, as we embark on its second century, to continue to tell the kind of great stories that entertain, inform and inspire audiences around the world."

Would you see Superman again in theaters? Let us know down in the comments!