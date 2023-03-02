Funko WonderCon 2023 Warner Bros. Pops And Soda Figures Revealed (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

WonderCon 2023 will take place in Anaheim, California on March 24th-26th, and you can bet that Funko will be there with exclusive Pop figures, SODA figures, and more. It appears that Funko will be announcing their WonderCon exclusives before the end of the week, but ComicBook.com is giving you an exclusive first look at their Warner Bros. lineup.

The collection includes DC, Looney Tunes, Harry Potter, and Hanna-Barbera characters like Poison Ivy, Bugs Bunny as Superman, Snagglepuss, and Hedwig. Details about each release can be found below. We've been told that these figures will only be available at the show, so if you won't be attending, get ready to grab them here on eBay.





POP Heroes: DC-Poison Ivy With Vines ($15): "This exquisite ecoterrorist wants humanity pushed to the side to make way for plant life. Help Pop! Poison Ivy plant her roots into your Batman collection. It'll make it much easier for Batman to her track down."

Pop Harry Potter: Hedwig With Letters ($15): "Your Hogwarts letter has arrived, courtesy of your very own snowy owl! In addition to being intelligent and loyal, this exclusive Pop! Hedwig with Letter is the perfect pet for any budding wizard or witch. Spread the wingspan of your Wizarding World collection with this lovable messenger."

Vinyl SODA: WB100 Bugs as Superman with Flocked Chase ($18) "Take your Warner Bros collection to new heights with Funko SODA Bugs Bunny as Superman. Only 10,000 of this collectible were made! There's a 1 in 6 chance you may find the flocked chase of Bugs Bunny as Superman."

Vinyl SODA: Hanna Barbera – Snagglepuss With Flocked Chase ($18): "A new star is rising in Jollywood! Cast this exclusive Funko SODA Snagglepuss as the lead in your Hanna-Barbera collection! His first appearance was in 1959 and this won't be his last. Your collection is craving a guest appearance from this cool, cartoon cat. Only 2,500 of this collectible were made! There's a 1 in 6 chance you may find the flocked chase of Snagglepuss with hat."

Note that the Pops will have either the 2023 Wondrous Convention sticker or the 2023 WonderCon Comic Con sticker on the box. You can keep up to date with the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here.