The Pentagon Declassifies New UFO Tapes and the Internet Rightfully Freaks Out
Monday afternoon, the United States Department of Defense officially declassified three videos showing unidentified objects performing various aerial maneuvers. In a statement handed down by the Pentagon, the military confirms it was unable to properly identify the objects in said video clips, officially declaring them — wait for it — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.
"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems," Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said in a statement, "and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena."
Pentagon formally releases 3 Navy videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" https://t.co/DNtaSBpV0q pic.twitter.com/m2l1D7a1jo— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 27, 2020
One of the most prominent events included on the release tapes took place in 2004, when two Navy fight pilots were performing a routine training mission. In the middle of the mission, they spotted one of the objects and estimated it was roughly 40 feet long as it hovered above the ocean. According to an interview with the New York Times in 2017, the two pilots had set a rendezvous point approximately 60 miles away from their current location; after they traveled just 20 miles, the Navy radioed to tell the pilots the unidentified object was already at the rendezvous point, reaching it in less than sixty seconds.
As you might expect, the internet has since erupted in alien chatter, you can say what they're saying below:
The Best IG Content
US Navy: There are UFO’s.
Us: Sounds nice here’s some banana bread I made.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 27, 2020
Nothing Is Surprising
the government literally just admitted to the existence of actual UFOs (and released videos) because at this point nothing else could really surprise us.— Michael J. Murphy (@MikeyMurphy) April 27, 2020
You Needed to Open Your Eye Sooner
The Pentagon released proof of UFOs? damn that's crazy I already knew they were real 💯— Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) April 27, 2020
See, Video Games DO Pay Off!
The Air Force pilot in the UFO video is *so happy* when he gets his auto-tracking to lock on to one of the aliens. What a great day at work for that guy.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 27, 2020
Where Are the Aliens
The pentagon just randomly confirmed UFO’s... why do I feel like something crazy is about to follow this... pic.twitter.com/zQKm2joFJc— ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) April 27, 2020
Turnip
the us government: confirms the existence of ufos
everyone: ayyyee who has good turnip prices??— funky student (@natskashi) April 27, 2020
Dance Party
Actual footage inside the UFO pic.twitter.com/O0jnt2Ipax— Bryce 💫 #ncat (@taviares) April 27, 2020
Nostradamus Over Here
This tweet didn’t age well. #UFOs https://t.co/xhkJQ0ppVw— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) April 27, 2020
Branding Is Key
We’re rebranding “UFO” as “UAP” (unidentified aerial phenomena). Great way to hype up the fan base before the big “we have proof of aliens” album release. 😂 https://t.co/7h1Rc8oxVL— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) April 27, 2020
Twitter Does
Cool that they’ve literally confirmed UFOs and no one gives a shit!!!!!!— Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) April 27, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.