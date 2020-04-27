The Pentagon Declassifies New UFO Tapes and the Internet Rightfully Freaks Out

Monday afternoon, the United States Department of Defense officially declassified three videos showing unidentified objects performing various aerial maneuvers. In a statement handed down by the Pentagon, the military confirms it was unable to properly identify the objects in said video clips, officially declaring them — wait for it — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems," Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said in a statement, "and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena."

Pentagon formally releases 3 Navy videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" https://t.co/DNtaSBpV0q pic.twitter.com/m2l1D7a1jo — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 27, 2020

One of the most prominent events included on the release tapes took place in 2004, when two Navy fight pilots were performing a routine training mission. In the middle of the mission, they spotted one of the objects and estimated it was roughly 40 feet long as it hovered above the ocean. According to an interview with the New York Times in 2017, the two pilots had set a rendezvous point approximately 60 miles away from their current location; after they traveled just 20 miles, the Navy radioed to tell the pilots the unidentified object was already at the rendezvous point, reaching it in less than sixty seconds.

As you might expect, the internet has since erupted in alien chatter, you can say what they're saying below: