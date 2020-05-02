Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Debate Controversial Villager Trading Market
Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are debating the controversial practice of trading villagers. For those unaware, gamers have been using Nook Miles Tickets on online marketplaces to ensure that they can get rare or favorite villagers. Obviously, there are some strange ethical questions to bartering goods for the in-game avatars and the nature of the coronavirus pandemic has led everyone to question the practice. Some veteran players point out that the marketplaces were very much alive and well in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Some even went so far as to gesture towards other earlier entries in the series. But, even with that presence, the debate is still going at a healthy rate on social media.
Nook Miles Tickets are a new thing for the Nintendo Switch edition of the game. A recent Eurogamer report lays out how the in-game economy has shifted away from Bells or Turnips and to NMTs. By accomplishing simple tasks on their islands, players get access to the valuable tickets. That means that every sapling planted, tree chopped down, and fishing expedition matters this time around. Usually, the rewards include Nook Miles for limited items and recipes. But, the NMTs allow people to travel to special mystery islands where anything could be waiting. Villagers being tied to this system is where it starts to get a little weird.
remember how the ac community said they were so cool and calm and “wholesome” before new horizons came out and now they're running a slave trade pic.twitter.com/GnJg21FoRw— Buggy (@Buggy_Evan) May 1, 2020
Discord servers and other external sites have seen people lay down hundreds of NMTs to ensure that they get the villagers they want. The practice doesn’t stop there though, people are also tossing in thousands of tickets to get access to items that they can order back in their village’s catalog. It might seem like a lot to pay for a visit from Raymond and Audie, but players really don’t see any problem with it. Someone will open up their island to a stranger to sell their stock for a set entry fee, rare items or a boatload of NMTs.
All of this has Bells being less valuable than ever in the grand scheme of New Horizons. So much of the content is locked behind Nook Miles that they’re the only real way to get ahead. Think about it, as of last week on The Bell Tree, one NMT is equivalent to 200k Bells. Which one are you going to prioritize more once you realize that value exists.
Do you think the trading villagers practice is cool? Let us know in the comments! Check out the responses below:
Absolutely WILD
people have purchased raymond for 1,000 USD.— 🐶 Camwoodstock 🌺 (@Camwoodstock) May 1, 2020
one thousand REAL, united states dollars. pic.twitter.com/H7zE40PR0H
Something happened in the community
I don't want to say that newcomers in the AC community ruined the game by just arguing about their stupid head canon, time machine controversies, spoiling the whole game for others, datamining... but.......— 👈 Stupid (@_not_actually) May 1, 2020
Bonkers
This offer right here? Yeah, well if 1 ticket is 2K nook miles, and they want 1,500 of them, you’ll need THREE MILLION NOOK MILES TO GET A NERD CAT pic.twitter.com/Ro16qF1HNL— EddieGames (@PittyParappa101) May 1, 2020
Ouch
I’m so tired of seeing this stupid cat, man.— Imposter (@ImposterDittoM) May 1, 2020
Wow you win.
Animal Crossing fans are nuts for virtual animal...— Goth 🅱unboi 🐇 (@SuperiorArtemis) May 1, 2020
But hey, sometimes, it's good to be king... pic.twitter.com/eiZFggAYOX
Just over it
why does anyone care. all the villagers are the same archetypes with the same dialogue, people are actually stupid LOL— nyleffei (@cleffei) May 1, 2020
Interesting take
They hit different with their looks. Especially if you
have a 'theme' island. Say my island is based on a amusement park. I would naturally want Pietro to be on my island because Pietro looks like a clown.
You out rank all other common bland islands. That scrubs usually go for.— iLLbOOPya2 (@iLLbOOPya2) May 2, 2020
That would be some dedication
When I get this game I'll probably constantly reset it once and over again until I get him, since I'll be late to the party I got nothing to lose 🙃— Lυmα ❤️🇪🇺 (@LumaIsCute) May 1, 2020
Patience is key
I don't think that's going to work pal— GWAHrfield (@GWAHrfield) May 1, 2020
The starting villagers are always jock and uchi villagers pal
Just be patient pal
You'll have your chance pal
This is where we're at
Your throwing away 1000 dollars apparently— Wyliam of McChicken 🍎 (@2_Screwz_Loose) May 1, 2020
FNAF?
May 1, 2020
A little bit of rage every game
ac community was never calm and wholesome lmao— Day / 日 (@DaySSBU) May 1, 2020
It's a cold game
it was the same in New Leaf lmfao. do we not remember the prices people would pay for Marshal, Merengue, or Julian??— 🌸 jacky 🌸 (@deerlingpng) May 1, 2020
That cash tho
Yes I do. 😎 pic.twitter.com/ft9rwAUEGs— Pumpkin Time 😷🤚🧼✋ (@0_Miss_Secret_0) May 1, 2020
Robbery
I tried to get Ankha today!
Not even Redd's prices are this outrageous pic.twitter.com/0XyZIg8fCs— 🌱🗿💚M i t t s💚🗿🌱 (@ChocoMorgana69) May 1, 2020
When you're basically done
Yes, yes indeed. I am tired of seeing these stupid videos where people show their "pErFeCt VilLagErS LisT" and its all the same. Alright you may like them, but d u d e. Its always frickin Raymond, Marshal, Audie, Beau. Its tiring, honestly. No one is original.— myhax3 (@myhax31) May 1, 2020
The timetravel discussion
This isnt just it tho, then there's the people that wanna kill others for timetraveling :)— LuluPlutoMoon (@LuluPlutoMoon) May 1, 2020
So much work.
1500 NMTS!?! HOW WOULD YOU EVER EVEN GET THAT MANY?— Melia (@chasing_eos) May 1, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.