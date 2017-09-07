Lou Ferrigno Says CGI Movie Hulk Can’t Compare To Human TV Hulk

Lou Ferrigno, who starred in the seventies and eighties Incredible Hulk TV series, is appearing at the Wizard World Portland Comic Con this weekend. In an entertaining interview with KEX radio station, Ferrigno compared the movie Hulk to the TV show Hulk. When asked if he was angry that they didn't use him in the Hulk movies, Lou Ferrigno said, "Yes, because when Ang Lee first directed it, I wanted to do the motion capture. Because in all the big screens…of course in the first one, it was kind of like it didn't look good. It wasn't connected, identified with the Hulk." Lou Ferrigno continued, "The second one the Hulk looked better. It was directed by Louis Leterrier. But it still today doesn't come near the original series, because the human Hulk, we're talking about sensitivity, we're talking about the emotion." Of course, our favorite part of the interview is where Lou Ferrigno recounts driving home on the freeway in the Incredible Hulk green makeup. Instead of describing it here, it's best to watch Lou Ferrigno tell it below. It starts around the three minute and eleven second mark.