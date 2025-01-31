Goonies Stars Have Emotional Reunion in BTS Video From New Action Movie

Play video

The Goonies stars Ke Huy Quan, Sean Astin, and Jeff Cohen share an emotional reunion with each other in a behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming action movie Love Hurts. In the short clip, Quan reflects on filming his Love Hurts scenes with Astin, remarking that it had been four decades since the two worked together. Cohen, who now works as an entertainment lawyer (Quan is one of his clients), made a point to come visit his former co-stars on the set. Quan said that it was “a very special day” when the three of them were together again. Check out the video, which was posted to Universal Pictures’ YouTube channel, in the space above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Love Hurts opens in theaters on February 7th. Oscar-winner Quan headlines the film as Marvin Gable, a successful real estate agent who gets dragged back into the criminal underworld when he receives a message from Rose (Ariana DeBose), a key figure from his past. As seen in the official Love Hurts trailer, Astin portrays one of Marvin’s co-workers at the real estate firm (most likely his boss).

Directed by Richard Donner, The Goonies released in 1985 and quickly became one of the era’s defining blockbusters. Bolstered by positive reviews, it grossed $125 million worldwide against a budget of $18 million. Astin, Cohen, and Quan star in the film as Mikey, Chunk, and Data, respectively. For years, there’s been talk of a Goonies 2, but nothing has materialized yet.

Love Hurts was already one of the more intriguing early 2025 releases due to it being Quan’s first leading role and the fact that it comes from 87North Productions (the company behind modern action hits like the John Wick franchise, Atomic Blonde, and Nobody). In addition to serving up entertaining, well-choreographed set pieces, there will be a bit of heartfelt ’80s nostalgia with this Goonies reunion. From the looks of things, Astin won’t have a major role in Love Hurts, but it will still be fun to see him and Quan share the screen after all these years. If Love Hurts proves successful enough to warrant a sequel, maybe they’ll get to do it again soon.

There’s also a possibility Quan and Astin could reunite in the franchise that first brought them together. Earlier this month, it was reported that a new Goonies movie is in development, though it’s unknown what Warner Bros. has in mind. The project was only described as “a Goonies treatment,” which could be anything from a reboot with an all-new cast or a legacy sequel that brings back familiar faces. It’ll be interesting to see what becomes of that, but considering WB has struggled to get a Goonies 2 off the ground for decades, fans probably shouldn’t get too excited about a real Goonies reunion yet.